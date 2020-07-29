Sponsored: 5 Mahindra Classics That Served The Armed Forces

One of India's largest conglomerates, Mahindra & Mahindra is known for its expansive line-up of SUVs, but not many know that the manufacturer also has the defence sector as one of its core business interests. After commencing assembly of 4x4 vehicles in 1949, the company has since diversified to develop its own line of defence systems and is one of the largest suppliers of the defence vehicles and equipment to the government. Here's a look at the defence vehicles built by Mahindra & Mahindra.

The Mahindra Cj3B was one of the first vehicles to serve the Indian Armed Forces from the manufacturers between the 1950s and 1980s | Image Credit: cj3b.info

1. Mahindra CJ Army 4x4

The Mahindra CJ3B 4x4 was introduced in 1953 and continued to serve the Indian Armed Forces till the 1980s. The flat-fender off-roader was known for its simple construction and formidable capability that ensured it would tackle the most difficult terrains anywhere across India. The CJ3B army vehicle was initially introduced with a petrol heart, while a diesel engine was added towards the later stages. What makes the Mahindra 4x4 special is the fact that it was not only in service in the stock form but was battlefield ready as well. The army version also featured headlight protection, lifting rings on the bumper, and handles on the side of the body, as well blacked-out lights and a chaff screen. The Mahindra CJ3B was replaced in phases by the Mahindra MM540 introduced in 1985.

This Mahindra RCL with the 1066 mm recoilless rifle find its mark in history having served during the battle of Longewala in 1971

2. Mahindra RCL 4x4

The Mahindra RCL 4x4 was a derivative of the Mahindra CJ3B and was a combat vehicle mounted with a Recoilless (RCL) rifle mounted. The RCL 4x4 was distinctive from the stock CJ3B with the split windshield that featured the unique groove for the barrel of the rifle to pass through and the vehicle etched its name in history, having served during the Battle of Longewala. The Mahindra 4x4s mounted with the 1066 mm M40 recoilless rifles managed to take out two Pakistani tanks, while the lightweight made them far more tractable to drive on the sand dunes as compared to the Pakistani tanks that were getting bogged down. The pictured example of the RCL 4x4 sits proudly at the Longewala memorial in Rajasthan, while another one can be found at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

The Mahindra Rakshak played an active role during the counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir during the 1990s and early 2000s | Image Credit: Defence Forum India

3. Mahindra Rakshak

The Mahindra Rakshak was based on the Marshall long-wheelbase hardtop and was an armoured military light utility vehicle built by Mahindra Defence Systems. The armoured vehicle used special plating comprising composite steel, ultra hardened steel, as well as high-performance polyethene and aramid laminates. It was designed to withstand 7.62 mm rounds from 10 meters with the flooring armoured to withstand grenade explosions. It could carry up to six occupants including the driver and had the option of an air conditioner in the cabin. The diesel-powered Rakshaks were paired with a 4-speed transmission and all-wheel-drive. The Mahindra Rakshak was famously used during counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir during the early 2000s, apart from other parts of the country. Not just the Indian Armed Forces, the Rakshak was also exported to Ghana, Sri Lanka, Nepal, as well as Guyana.

The Mahindra MM540 was inducted in the Indian Army by mid-1980s and was major step-up in reliability and efficiency, while retaining the CJ3B's go-anywhere capability | Image Credit: Jeep Clinic Coimbatore on Facebook 5. Mahindra MM540

The Mahindra MM540 was developed in the 1980s and went to serve the Indian armed forces apart from being a civilian vehicle. The off-roader was originally introduced in the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations while power came from the 2.1-litre XDP 4.90 indirect-injection diesel engine with 62 bhp on offer, while paired with a 4-speed transmission. The MM540 was an evolution of the older off-roaders produced by the automaker and was a major step-up in terms of reliability, efficiency, and ease of maintenance. The ruggedness remained intact on the MM540 that made it popular with the army given the ease of driving on rough terrains.

The Mahindra MM550 continues to be in service with the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force | Image Credit: harjeevchadha.wordpress.com

5. Mahindra MM550

The Mahindra MM550 arrived in 1995 and as the name suggests was the evolution of the MM540. It saw several mechanical upgrades while retaining the iconic design. The MM550 was offered with a 2.5-litre XD3P diesel engine that produced 72.5 bhp and was paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The MM550 was more powerful, efficient and a lot more reliable while ensuring the SUV was easy to drive no matter which part of the world it was shipped to. We even get a glimpse of the MM550 in several movies about the armed forces, most notably the 2004 Hindi flick Lakshya. The MM550 was eventually replaced by the Mahindra Thar that arrived in 2010, a model which has since found its place in the armed forces as well. Mahindra continued making the MM550 for the armed forces until 2006.

