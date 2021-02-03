Suzuki Gixxer 250 Range Gets A Price Hike

Apart from the price hike, the motorcycles stay the same as before

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 in India. The models get a price hike of ₹ 2,073. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now priced at ₹ 167,700 while the Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 178,400. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition is now priced at ₹ 179,200. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the increase in prices, the motorcycles stay the same as before, with no changes in features or engine specifications.

Also Read: Suzuki Intruder 155 Gets A Price Hike

(The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets a price hike of ₹ 2,074)

The BS6 Gixxer 250 range continues to get the same 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which makes 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm. Peak torque output is 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox. In terms of rivals, the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 range goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Yamaha FZ 25. Last month, the company also increased the prices of its Access 125 scooter and the Intruder 155 cruiser motorcycles by a small margin of ₹ 186. Apart from the price hike, these models stay the same.

Also Read: Suzuki Posts 2 Per Cent Growth In January 2021 Sales

In January 2021, Suzuki sold 57,004 units in the domestic market. This resulted in a growth of 2 per cent year-on-year, as compared to 56,013 units sold in January 2020. Exports, on the other hand, stood at 7865 units last month, witnessing a 19.38 per cent drop when compared to 9389 units shipped during the same period in 2020. Suzuki's cumulative sales (domestic + exports) for January 2021 stood at 64,869 units which is 533 units less than what it was in the same period last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.