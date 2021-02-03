New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Range Gets A Price Hike

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 get a price hike in India. The 250 cc models get a price hike of about Rs. 2,073.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
Apart from the price hike, the motorcycles stay the same as before expand View Photos
Apart from the price hike, the motorcycles stay the same as before

Highlights

  • The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now priced at Rs. 167,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced at Rs. 178,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • The Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition costs Rs. 179,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 in India. The models get a price hike of ₹ 2,073. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now priced at ₹ 167,700 while the Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 178,400. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition is now priced at ₹ 179,200. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the increase in prices, the motorcycles stay the same as before, with no changes in features or engine specifications.

Also Read: Suzuki Intruder 155 Gets A Price Hike

7beok82k

(The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets a price hike of ₹ 2,074)

The BS6 Gixxer 250 range continues to get the same 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which makes 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm. Peak torque output is 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox. In terms of rivals, the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 range goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Yamaha FZ 25. Last month, the company also increased the prices of its Access 125 scooter and the Intruder 155 cruiser motorcycles by a small margin of ₹ 186. Apart from the price hike, these models stay the same.

Also Read: Suzuki Posts 2 Per Cent Growth In January 2021 Sales

Newsbeep
0 Comments

In January 2021, Suzuki sold 57,004 units in the domestic market. This resulted in a growth of 2 per cent year-on-year, as compared to 56,013 units sold in January 2020. Exports, on the other hand, stood at 7865 units last month, witnessing a 19.38 per cent drop when compared to 9389 units shipped during the same period in 2020. Suzuki's cumulative sales (domestic + exports) for January 2021 stood at 64,869 units which is 533 units less than what it was in the same period last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Suzuki Bikes

  • Suzuki Hayabusa Riderview
    Suzuki Hayabusa Riderview
  • Suzuki Hayabusa Backview
    Suzuki Hayabusa Backview
  • Suzuki Gixxer Sf Tail Light
    Suzuki Gixxer Sf Tail Light
  • Suzuki Gixxer Sf Speedometer
    Suzuki Gixxer Sf Speedometer
  • Suzuki Gixxer Sf Twin Muffler
    Suzuki Gixxer Sf Twin Muffler
  • Suzuki Burgman Central Locking System
    Suzuki Burgman Central Locking System
  • Suzuki Burgman Chrome Mirrors
    Suzuki Burgman Chrome Mirrors
  • Suzuki Burgman Dc Socket
    Suzuki Burgman Dc Socket
  • Suzuki Gixxer Speedometer
    Suzuki Gixxer Speedometer
  • Suzuki Gixxer Suspension
    Suzuki Gixxer Suspension
  • Suzuki Gixxer Abs
    Suzuki Gixxer Abs
  • 2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Front Profile
    2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Front Profile
  • Suzuki Gsx S750 Side Profile
    Suzuki Gsx S750 Side Profile
  • 2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Features
    2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Features
  • Suzuki Access 125 All New Fi
    Suzuki Access 125 All New Fi
  • Suzuki Access Alloy
    Suzuki Access Alloy
  • Suzuki Access Body Graphics
    Suzuki Access Body Graphics
  • Suzu Hayabusa 4
    Suzu Hayabusa 4
  • Side Profile
    Side Profile
  • Side View
    Side View
  • Suzuki Sf 250 Digital Instrumentation
    Suzuki Sf 250 Digital Instrumentation
  • Suzuki Sf 250 Self Start
    Suzuki Sf 250 Self Start
  • Suzuki Sf 250 Gear Box
    Suzuki Sf 250 Gear Box
  • Suzuki Intruder Fuel Injector
    Suzuki Intruder Fuel Injector
  • Suzuki Intruder Backrest
    Suzuki Intruder Backrest
  • Suzuki Intruder Headlight
    Suzuki Intruder Headlight
Gib 300x600
x
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Review
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Review
Ferrari Roma Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.61 Crore
Ferrari Roma Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.61 Crore
Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT Launched With BlueSense Plus Connected Technology; Prices Start At Rs. 9.95 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT Launched With BlueSense Plus Connected Technology; Prices Start At Rs. 9.95 Lakh
Citroën C5 Aircross Variants And Features Explained
Citroën C5 Aircross Variants And Features Explained
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities