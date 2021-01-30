Suzuki Intruder Prices Increased Marginally

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the Suzuki Intruder cruiser motorcycle by a small amount of ₹ 186. The motorcycle is currently priced at ₹ 122,327 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the price increase, the Intruder stays the same in all aspects. The last time the Suzuki Intruder got a price hike was in July 2020, of ₹ 2,141. Suzuki launched the BS6 Intruder in March 2020. The BS6 Intruder does not get any new features or any such updates for 2021. The cruiser motorcycle also continues to get the same fully digital instrument cluster and a small backrest for the pillion. There is a single-channel ABS on offer as well. The headlamp is a still a halogen unit, along with the LED daytime running lights.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Teased; Global Debut On February 5,2021

(Suzuki Intruder SP is powered a 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine)

The 2020 Suzuki Intruder BS6 continues to get the same 154.9 cc, all Aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is tuned to make about 13 bhp at 8,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine makes 0.4 bhp and 0.2 Nm less compared to the BS4 model. The motorcycle also gets the company's Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) claiming to offer improved fuel efficiency and smoother performance.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 186

The look and design of the motorcycle stays the same as before. It retains the wide handlebar, beefy tank shrouds, split seats, dual muffler exhaust and the panel on top of the headlamp. In fact, even the colour options stay the same. The Suzuki Intruder BS6 is offered in three colour options - Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.