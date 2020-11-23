Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has finally launched the BS6 compliant V-Strom 650 XT priced at ₹ 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) ending a long wait. Compared to the BS4 version that retailed at ₹ 7.46 lakh, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 is more expensive by a whopping ₹ 1.38 lakh. The bike was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, following which a teaser was released in April. Originally slated to arrive by the middle of the year, the pandemic delayed the adventure tourer's arrival. The new Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 takes on the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the segment, with the latter priced at ₹ 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Commenting on the launch, Koichiro Hirao, MD - Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. It is truly a masterpiece with the ultimate balance provided by the natural riding position, comfortable seat and the flexible engine character. This is our first BS6 compliant big bike and we are confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people's hearts with its performance and maneuverability as it hit the Indian roads."

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 retains the same design and hardware but gets an updated engine

The updated Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT comes with a revised engine that now meets Euro5 and BS6 emission norms. The 645 cc 90-degree, V-Twin engine now produces 70 bhp at 8800 rpm and 62 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Compared to the BS4 version, the bike has seen a marginal drop in power while peak torque remains the same. Suzuki has also equipped its Easy Start System to the motor that allows for a stress-free start that minimises engine stalling at low rpm. The middleweight tourer also comes with ABS and three-mode traction control that can be switched off.

Visually, not a lot has changed on the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6. The bike though comes in two colour options - Pearl Glacier White and Champion Yellow. Other salient bits include the sloping fuel tank with extensions, tall windscreen, step-up seat, and spoked wheels. The bike carries over its semi-digital instrument console, USB charger and 12-volt power socket. The adventure tourer rides on a 19-inch unit at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear, wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tyres. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance is handled by twin 320 mm discs at the front with two-piston calipers and a 260 mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. The bike has a kerb weight of 216 kg.

