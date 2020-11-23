Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 8.84 Lakh

language dropdown

Compared to the BS4 version, the BS6 compliant Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is more expensive by a whopping Rs. 1.38 lakh, which also makes it substantially pricier than its closest rival.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
3,806  Views
The 645 cc V-Twin motor on the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 makes 70 bhp and 62 Nm expand View Photos
The 645 cc V-Twin motor on the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 makes 70 bhp and 62 Nm

Highlights

  • The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 is pricier by Rs. 1.38 lakh over BS4 bike
  • The V-Strom 650 XT BS6 gets 2 colours - Pearl White & Champion Yellow
  • The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 competes with the Kawasaki Versys 650

Suzuki Motorcycle India has finally launched the BS6 compliant V-Strom 650 XT priced at ₹ 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) ending a long wait. Compared to the BS4 version that retailed at ₹ 7.46 lakh, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 is more expensive by a whopping ₹ 1.38 lakh. The bike was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, following which a teaser was released in April. Originally slated to arrive by the middle of the year, the pandemic delayed the adventure tourer's arrival. The new Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 takes on the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the segment, with the latter priced at ₹ 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Model Unveiled

Commenting on the launch, Koichiro Hirao, MD - Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. It is truly a masterpiece with the ultimate balance provided by the natural riding position, comfortable seat and the flexible engine character. This is our first BS6 compliant big bike and we are confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people's hearts with its performance and maneuverability as it hit the Indian roads."

aavu37d8

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 retains the same design and hardware but gets an updated engine

The updated Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT comes with a revised engine that now meets Euro5 and BS6 emission norms. The 645 cc 90-degree, V-Twin engine now produces 70 bhp at 8800 rpm and 62 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Compared to the BS4 version, the bike has seen a marginal drop in power while peak torque remains the same. Suzuki has also equipped its Easy Start System to the motor that allows for a stress-free start that minimises engine stalling at low rpm. The middleweight tourer also comes with ABS and three-mode traction control that can be switched off.

Newsbeep

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT: What We Know So Far

Visually, not a lot has changed on the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6. The bike though comes in two colour options - Pearl Glacier White and Champion Yellow. Other salient bits include the sloping fuel tank with extensions, tall windscreen, step-up seat, and spoked wheels. The bike carries over its semi-digital instrument console, USB charger and 12-volt power socket. The adventure tourer rides on a 19-inch unit at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear, wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tyres. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance is handled by twin 320 mm discs at the front with two-piston calipers and a 260 mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. The bike has a kerb weight of 216 kg.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group
Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 7.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
24,60011.5% / 3 yrs
Off Road
Petrol
0 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Controlling The Comfort
Controlling The Comfort
Core Of Comfort
Core Of Comfort
Modes For All Conditions
Modes For All Conditions
Slimmer Tank Still With A 20l Capacity
Slimmer Tank Still With A 20l Capacity
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities