Swiss Re, Baidu Team Up In Autonomous Driving Business
Swiss Re will provide risk management expertise and insurance products for Baidu's autonomous driving business, it said without giving any financial terms.
Swiss Re and Chinese tech group Baidu are teaming up to help advance autonomous driving, the Swiss reinsurer said on Friday.
Swiss Re will provide risk management expertise and insurance products for Baidu's autonomous driving business, it said without giving any financial terms.
"This partnership will advance risk management research and insurance protection for autonomous vehicles, representing an important step forward in building a comprehensive ecosystem of mobility services," Swiss Re said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Related Articles
Top Festive Picks
Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh
Question Of The Day
Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?