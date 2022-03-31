  • Home
Swiss Re, Baidu Team Up In Autonomous Driving Business

Swiss Re will provide risk management expertise and insurance products for Baidu's autonomous driving business, it said without giving any financial terms.
authorBy Carandbike Team
31-Mar-22 07:10 PM IST
Swiss Re and Chinese tech group Baidu are teaming up to help advance autonomous driving, the Swiss reinsurer said on Friday.

Swiss Re will provide risk management expertise and insurance products for Baidu's autonomous driving business, it said without giving any financial terms.

"This partnership will advance risk management research and insurance protection for autonomous vehicles, representing an important step forward in building a comprehensive ecosystem of mobility services," Swiss Re said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

