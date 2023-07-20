Tata Altroz Gets Two New Variants; Adds More Features To Existing Petrol Trims

Tata Motors has added two new variants to the Altroz line-up – the XM and XM (S). The two new variants will be positioned between the entry-level XE trim and the XM+ variant and are priced at Rs. 6.90 lakh and 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The two new lower-spec variants will offer features like a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically operable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls and 16-inch wheels with full wheel cover.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Hike Prices Of Its Cars And SUVs From July 17, 2023

The Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) trims will only be offered with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox

The Tata Altroz XM (S) trim will also come with an electric sunroof as well, effectively making it the most affordable premium hatch to get this feature. Additionally, Tata Motors is also offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system as an optional accessory with both these variants. Both the XM and XM (S) variants will only be offered with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Crosses 50,000 Units Sales Milestone In Less Than 4 Years Since Launch

The new Altroz XM and XM(S) trims can be bought with a 9-inch infotainment display as an accessory

Additionally, Tata Motors has also added more features to the existing petrol manual variants of the Altroz. For starters, all petrol manual variants of the premium hatchback will now offer all four power windows and remote keyless entry as a standard fitment. The entry-level XE variant will now come with rear power windows and remote keyless entry with follow me home lamps. The mid-spec XM+ and XM+(S) trims will now come equipped with a reverse camera, driver seat height adjuster, cruise control, and a dashboard design similar to the top-spec trim. As for the XT variant, that too will get a driver seat height adjuster, along with 16-inch Hyperstyle wheels and rear defogger.

Also Read: Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030

Earlier this year, Tata Motors added a CNG model to the Altroz line-up

The Tata Altroz is currently offered in petrol, diesel and CNG options, priced between Rs. 6.60 lakh and Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, seeing that the company is mainly focusing on updating its petrol line-up, it’s possible the company might be considering discontinuing the diesel variants soon. Especially, when you consider the fact that diesel model sales among entry-level cars are coming down and none of the other models in the Altroz’s segment is currently offering a diesel engine.