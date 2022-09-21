Tata Harrier & Safari Now Manufactured By An All-Women Crew

From leadership positions to shop floor, women have proved their mettle in every sphere of the Indian auto industry and in a recent development, Tata Motors has reported that its flagship SUVs - the Harrier and Safari are being manufactured by an all-women team. A dedicated team of 1,500 women professionals are responsible for assembling both these SUVs. Tata Motors sells around 2000 units of both models every month and its recently acquired Ford's manufacturing plant will also have female workforce on shop floor once it begins operations next year.

Even MG Motor India recently rolled out its 50,000th Hector with an all-woman crew at its Vadodara plant. The company said that the initiative created a new benchmark while celebrating 'Diversity' - as women led the end-to-end production. The women teams were involved in the panel-pressing of sheet metal and welding to painting jobs as well as carrying out post-production test runs.

Women empowerment is not just about promoting their participation in board rooms and taking up only white-collar roles. It will help only a particular section of the society while the idea is to create a more holistic work culture and broadening their scope across industries and hierarchies. The Indian auto industry has been working in this direction where company's like Hero MotoCorp, MG Motor India and Tata Motors trying to maintain gender parity.