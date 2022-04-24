Tata Motors Hands Over A Harrier Kaziranga Edition To The Kaziranga National Park

  • Home
The Harrier Kaziranga Edition SUV features blacked out 17 inch alloy wheels, dual-tone black & beige exterior colour scheme, beige upholstery, faux-wood dashboard, and beige coloured inserts, and a Rhino badge on the front fender
24-Apr-22
  • The Kaziranga Edition was launched earlier this year in February 2022.
  • The edition is only available in the top trims of Tata's SUV lineup.
  • The edition features a unique paint scheme and a Rhino badge on the front

Tata Motors announced the addition of 'Kaziranga Edition' to its entire SUV range earlier this year. Available only in the top trims of the SUVs, the edition featured a unique paint scheme and other visual updates. Tata Motors said that the edition was 'inspired by India's rich geographical and biological diversity', and paid homage to one of India's best known national parks - Kaziranga - which is also a world heritage site.

kkeip094

The Kaziranga Edition is only available in the top trims of Tata Harrier

Two months after its launch in February 2022, Tata Motors has handed over a Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition to the Kaziranga National Forest. The handover was completed by Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. The event was also attended by Soumen Paul, Regional Manager - Sales and Mohan Savarkar - Vice President, Product Line from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, along with Amit Sahai IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Jatindra Sharma IFS - Director, Kaziranga National Park and Ramesh Gogoi DFO, Kaziranga National Park.

The Harrier Kaziranga Edition SUV features blacked out 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone black & beige exterior colour scheme, beige upholstery, faux-wood dashboard, beige coloured inserts, and a Rhino badge on the front fender, and retails all of the original features from the top trims.

