Tata Motors' Jamshedpur Plant To Be Closed For Maintenance For 5 Days

Tata Motors has announced that its Jamshedpur plant will be temporarily closed for maintenance from 18th to 22nd May 2021.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Jamshedpur plant was first set up in 1945 and it celebrated 75 years in 2020. expand View Photos
The Jamshedpur plant was first set up in 1945 and it celebrated 75 years in 2020.

Tata Motors has announced that its Jamshedpur plant will be closed for 5 days for maintenance. The company issued a statement saying, "Tata Motors Jamshedpur Plant will observe block closure from 18th to 22nd May. This is to conduct our annual maintenance activities and also support the ongoing statewide lockdown being observed to break the chain of the prevailing pandemic."

1o385u1

It has state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly lines which can roll out a medium or heavy truck every five minutes.

The Jamshedpur plant was first set up in 1945 and it celebrated 75 years in 2020. It has state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly lines which can roll out a medium or heavy truck every five minutes. Jamshedpur is also home to a world-class engineering and research centre capable of carrying out complex vehicle designing through 3D visualisation and the integration of intelligent electronic vehicular control systems and hybrid technologies.

ddama3fg

The production of commercial vehicles has come down at the facility due to COVID-19 pandemic

According to a report in PTI Tata Motors Workers' Union, Jamshedpur general secretary, RK Singh said that the production of commercial vehicles has come down at the facility due to COVID-19 pandemic as around 50 per cent of the about 9,000 workers come in buses but bus operations are suspended in the state till May 27 in view of the lockdown.

