carandbike logo
search

Antitrust Probe Ordered Into Tata Motors' Truck Sales To Some Dealers

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into allegations that Tata Motors, the country's top seller of trucks, abused its market position while supplying commercial vehicles to some of its dealers.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Allegedly Tata dictated terms around the quantity and type of vehicles dealers should stock expand View Photos
Allegedly Tata dictated terms around the quantity and type of vehicles dealers should stock

Highlights

  • Tata allegedly abused its position while supplying trucks to some dealers
  • Tata allegedly dictated terms around the quantity and type of vehicles
  • The Competition Commission of India has ordered an investigation

India's competition regulator on Wednesday ordered an investigation into allegations that Tata Motors, the country's top seller of trucks, abused its market position while supplying commercial vehicles to some of its dealers. The case centres around allegations from two former Tata dealers who alleged the company dictated terms around the quantity and type of vehicles it should stock, and also worked in concert with affiliate firms while advancing credit.

Also Read: Tata Motors Updates Its Standard Operating Procedures Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in its order said Tata Motors appears to have abused its dominant position and the case "requires an in-depth investigation". The practice by Tata Motors to "coerce its dealers to order the vehicles according to its own whims and fancies" is anti-competitive, the CCI said in its 45-page order. The CCI's investigation unit needs to submit the report within 60 days, but typically such probes last for months.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Running Operations At Pune Plant With Limited Workforce

b6013958

CCI says Tata Motors appears to have abused its dominant position and the case "requires an in-depth investigation"

Before the CCI, Tata Motors - part of the $100 billion Tata Group - denied all allegations, the order showed. In a statement to Reuters, Tata Motors said it was reviewing the CCI's order and will consult its legal counsels, adding that the watchdog's findings into the allegations were not final.

With an over 40% market share in India, Tata Motors is the biggest seller of commercial vehicles such as pickup trucks and competes with domestic firms such as Ashok Leyland and Mahindra and Mahindra.

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Tata Cars

  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
    Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
  • 2021 Tata Safari Alloy Wheel
    2021 Tata Safari Alloy Wheel
  • 2021 Tata Safari Rear View
    2021 Tata Safari Rear View
  • 2021 Tata Safari Running View
    2021 Tata Safari Running View
  • Tata Nexon Abs
    Tata Nexon Abs
  • Tata Nexon Backview
    Tata Nexon Backview
  • Tata Nexon Front Grill
    Tata Nexon Front Grill
  • Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
    Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
  • Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
    Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
  • Tata Tiago Contrast Black
    Tata Tiago Contrast Black
  • Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
    Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
  • Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
    Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
  • Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
    Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
  • Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
    Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
  • Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
    Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
  • Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
    Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
  • Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
    Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
  • Orcus White Dt Backview
    Orcus White Dt Backview
  • Orcus White Dt Sideview
    Orcus White Dt Sideview
  • Tata Nano Side View
    Tata Nano Side View
  • Tata Nano Front Side View
    Tata Nano Front Side View
  • Tata Nano Boot
    Tata Nano Boot
  • Tata Sumo Side View
    Tata Sumo Side View
  • Tata Sumo Front View
    Tata Sumo Front View
  • Tata Sumo Front Side View
    Tata Sumo Front Side View
  • Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
    Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
  • Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
    Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
  • Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
    Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Suzuki V-Strom 1050, 1050XT Unveiled With New Colours For Europe
Suzuki V-Strom 1050, 1050XT Unveiled With New Colours For Europe
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV Teased; Likely To Be Launched In India
Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV Teased; Likely To Be Launched In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities