Tata Motors Launches Nexon EV MAX in Nepal, Expanding Electric Vehicle Market

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Nexon EV MAX in Nepal at an attractive price of RS. 46.49 lakh. The Nexon EV MAX is an extension of Tata Motor’s electric vehicle lineup. The Nexon EV MAX is powered by Tata Motor’s ziptron technology, it offers high-voltage performance and reliability. It boasts a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, providing a 33% increase in battery capacity compared to its predecessor. This results in a range of 453 km under standard testing conditions ARAI-certified. The Nexon EV MAX delivers 100 kW of power and an instant torque of 250 Nm, allowing for quick acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 9 seconds.

In terms of charging capabilities, the Nexon EV MAX offers a 7.2 kW AC fast charger option, which can be installed at home or the workplace, reducing the charging time to 6.5 hours. Additionally, it supports faster charging times of 0 to 80% in just 56 minutes when using any 50 kW DC fast charger.

The exterior of the Nexon EV MAX is available in three colours: Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. The vehicle features a dual-tone body colour as a standard offering. Inside the cabin. The central console has been revamped with a new uncluttered and clean design, featuring a Jewelled Control Knob with an active mode display. Other notable interior features include Makarana beige interiors, leatherette seats with ventilation for front passengers, an air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control. The Nexon EV MAX also offers three driving modes: eco, city, and sport, allowing drivers to choose the mode that best suits their preferences and driving conditions.

To enhance the driving experience, Tata Motors has introduced the Multi-Mode Regen feature in the Nexon EV MAX. This feature allows customers to adjust the level of regenerative braking through switches on the floor console, providing greater control over the vehicle's performance. The Nexon EV MAX offers 4 regen levels, ranging from Level 0 with no recuperative braking to the highest Level 3, which aids in single-pedal driving. The vehicle also features auto brake lamps that activate once a certain level of regen is achieved, alerting fellow motorists on the road.

Nexon EV MAX comes equipped with enhanced safety features, including ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold, and all 4-Disc brakes. The battery and motor pack of the Nexon EV MAX are IP67 rated, ensuring a weather-proof performance. Additionally, the vehicle offers a battery and motor warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km.

Shailesh Chandra Managing Director, of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors has ushered in the EV revolution in Nepal, which has received overwhelming enthusiasm from customers for our portfolio of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. In an attempt to enhance the EV experience further and expand our portfolio here, we are extremely delighted to introduce the Nexon EV MAX in Nepal. The Nexon EV MAX is a testament to our state-of-the-art high voltage EV architecture Ziptron, designed for unique driving and weather conditions. This electric SUV offers an uncompromised driving experience by offering the best-in-class range, comfort, and a long list of intuitive features. The Nepal market has been a strong advocate for EVs, and this is evident from our growing EV sales here. The positive customer response to our EV portfolio inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are certain that the Nexon EV MAX will further elevate the EV experience of customers in Nepal and help us in accelerating our growth momentum here”

Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Companies, said, “The Nexon EV MAX is an exciting product proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors. This product has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation among our customers. We are excited to be a part of this exciting journey and we are looking forward to bringing more differentiated Tata Motors’ products to our customers in Nepal.”



