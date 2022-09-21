Tata Motors Rolls Out 4,00,000th Nexon Subcompact SUV; Introduces A New Top-End Variant

Tata Motors has announced the roll-out of the 4,00,000th Tata Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility near Pune. First launched in September 2017, the popular subcompact SUV achieved the new production milestone in the same month when it celebrates its fifth anniversary in the Indian market. To commemorate this milestone, the carmaker has also launched a new top-end XZ+(L) variant of the Tata Nexon, which will be priced from Rs. 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Nexon has emerged as the best-selling SUV in its segment, and its year-to-date (YTD) growth stands at a massive 72 per cent.

In the statement released by the company, Tata Motors said, "Showcasing the tremendous success and growth of the Nexon brand, the company achieved this feat in just seven months after clocking its 300K milestone, narrowing the time gap between each milestone of 1 lakh units produced since launch."

Tata Motors sells an average of around 14,000 to 15,000 units of the Nexon every month, including the Nexon EV.

Tata Motors achieved the first 1 lakh units in July 2019, about 20 months after its launch. It took the company another 21 months to achieve the 2 lakh units production milestone, which happened in June 2021. The larger gap was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic which hit India in early 2020 causing a nationwide lockdown for several months. It's evident because the company managed to cross the 3 lakh units mark in just 8 months, by February 2022. And the final 1 lakh units were produced in just 7 months. Right now, Tata Motors sells an average of around 14,000 to 15,000 units of the Nexon every month, however, this also includes sales from the Nexon EV.

As for the newly introduced Nexon XZ+(L), the new variant will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains, with manual and AMT transmission options. Based on the current top-end XZ+ variant, the new XZ+(L) gets features such as a wireless charger, ventilated leatherette seats, an air purifier and an auto-dimming IRVM. Furthermore, the new XZ+(L) variant will also be offered in the #Dark edition of Nexon.