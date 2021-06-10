Tata Nexon Achieves New Production Milestone With The Roll Out Of 2,00,000th Unit

Home-grown automaker Tata Motors has announced rolling out the 2,00,000th Nexon subcompact SUV from its Ranjangaon facility, near Pune, Maharashtra. The company claims that it was able to achieve this production milestone while adhering to Covid 19 safety protocols and hygiene norms. Interestingly, it was just in November 2020 that the company rolled out the 1,50,000th Tata Nexon, from the same production facility, which means that the remaining 50,000 units were produced in just the last six months, despite the supply and production limitations caused by the pandemic.

Right now, the Nexon is one of the best-selling models from Tata Motors and accounts for an average monthly sale of 6000 to 7000 units

The Nexon was the first model from Tata Motors, and the first car in India to receive a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. And since then the SUV has become quite popular among Indian buyers. Right now, it's one of the best-selling models from Tata Motors and accounts for an average monthly sale of 6000 to 7000 units. In fact, in March 2021, the Nexon achieved a record monthly sale of 8,683 units, further strengthening the Company's position in the compact SUV segment. In May 2021, the Tata Nexon was the second best-selling sub-4-metre SUV at 6,439 units, right behind the Kia Sonet which accounted for 6,627 units.

The Tata Nexon is offered in 20 different variants - 12 variants in petrol and 8 variants in diesel - with automatic and manual transmission options

Initially launched in 2017, Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Nexon in early 2020, and currently, it is offered in 20 different variants - 12 variants in petrol and 8 variants in diesel - with automatic and manual transmission options. The SUV also comes with a range of premium and smart features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillamp, sunroof and more. The cabin too is specious and gets features like a touchscreen infotainment system with iRA connected car tech, rear parking camera, flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and much more.

Under the hood, the Nexon comes with either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned to produce 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque or a 1.5-litre oil burner that makes 108 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT.