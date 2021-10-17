Tata Punch: Top 4 Rivals

Tata Motors will officially announce prices for the Tata Punch in the country on October 18, 2021. It is the first SUV from the Indian carmaker to be underpinned by the ALFA platform. Pre-bookings for the micro SUV are already open for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The home-grown automaker will offer the Punch in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. We have already driven the car, and you can read our review here. The SUV will be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which also powers the Tiago and the Altroz. Here are the top 4 cars that rival the micro SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback is priced in India from Rs. 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the best-selling cars in the country since its launch in 2005. Maruti Suzuki India introduced the mid-life facelift of the Swift earlier this year. The hatch is priced in India from Rs. 5.85 lakh, going up to Rs. 8.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It's a petrol-only model, powered by a new-generation Dual Jet VVT unit. The motor is tuned to churn out close to 89 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox with an optional 5-speed AMT unit.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is another popular option in the hatchback space. It is priced in between Rs. 5.28 lakh and Rs. 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. It includes a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, a 1.0-litre GDi petrol, and a 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel. The car is also available as a CNG model, which is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT:

Prices for the Mahindra KUV100 NXT starts from Rs. 6.05 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the BS6-compliant KUV100 NXT was launched in the country last year. It gets a mFalcon G80 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned to make 82 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Prices for the KUV100 NXT starts from Rs. 6.05 lakh, going up to Rs. 7.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Ignis:

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a petrol-only model, which is powered by a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine

The Ignis might not be the best-selling car from Maruti Suzuki, however, the car has managed to create a niche for itself. Like every Maruti Suzuki car sold in India, the Ignis too is a petrol-only model that uses a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine. The motor develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission, while the AMT gearbox is optional. The car is priced in between Rs. 5.10 lakh and Rs. 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).