Tata Tiago NRG: Top 3 Rivals

The new Tata Tiago NRG has been just launched in India and prices start from Rs. 6.57 lakh. Now essentially, the Tata Tiago NRG is the cross hatch version of the Tiago and so gets some bold claddings with the intent of giving it a more rugged look. It is based on the Tiago facelift that arrived in early 2020 and it all the bells and whistles that are seen on the hatch. The 1.2-litre motor too is shared with the Tiago, but at 181 mm, it's stands 11 mm higher from the ground. Here are its top three rivals.

Maruti Suzuki CelerioX

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki CelerioX start from Rs. 5.12 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki CelerioX BS6 was launched last year in April and prices start from Rs. 5.12 lakh. It is based on the outgoing Maruti Suzuki Celerio and gets a 1.0-litre motor under its hood. Just like the Tiago NRG, even it gets bold cladding all around. The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is around the corner and the CelerioX too should soon receive a generation update.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis start at Rs. 4.95 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis too is more of a premium cross hatch and is retailed through the Nexa channel. It builds up on the tall boy design and gets similar bold claddings all around. Under the hood, it gets the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol motor from the Swift which comes mated to either the five-speed manual gearbox or the five-speed AMT unit. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis start at Rs. 4.95 lakh.

Ford Freestyle

Prices for the Ford Freestyle start at Rs. 7.28 lakh.

The Ford Freestyle too is based on the Ford Figo, but looks much more rugged, again courtesy bold claddings and chunkier design elements that marginally add up to its dimensions as well. It too is powered by the 1.2-litre engine and prices for the Ford Freestyle start at Rs. 7.28 lakh.