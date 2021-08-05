Tata Motors To Consider Launching Lower-Spec Variants Of The Tiago NRG

The new Tata Tiago NRG has been recently launched in India and it is based on the facelifted Tiago hatch. The carmaker has launched it in just the range-topping trim for now but will consider introducing lower variants as well if the model garners strong demand. Speaking with carandbike, Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing Passenger Vehicles- Tata Motors said, "Across our product range there's a very good traction for the top trims. And we thought it doesn't make sense cluttering the choice across the variants chain. So we want to take the portfolio in one clear direction rather than creating confusion for the customers across the price points. Having said that, if there is a demand for lower levels as well, we surely will introduce that. But that will be after we assess how the demand is going."

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG gets the 7-inch touchscreen infotainnment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The previous BS4 version of the crosshatch which was based on the pre-facelift Tiago accounted for 10 per cent of Tiago's overall sales in its brief period and was well accepted in rural markets, courtesy its rugged looks and better ground clearance that was an aid in tackling rough roads. And Tata Motors is now expecting the new 2021 Tata Tiago NRG to build up on that demand. In the past, the hatchback garnered a strong response from smaller towns and rural markets and same goes for the Tata Tiago NRG.

The Tiago NRG gets muscular tailgate finish with black cladding, housing the Tiago and NRG logos and has a higher ground clearance.

The Tata Tiago NRG is essentially a rugged looking crosshatch version of the Tiago with bold cladding all around and offers 11 mm more ground clearance at 181 mm, compared to 170 mm that the Tiago hatch offers. It is at par with the Tiago in the creature comforts department with features like the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Harmon tuned JBL stereo among others. Under the hood as well, it gets the same 1.2-litre petrol motor that belts out 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered either with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission.