Tata Motors Expects Strong Demand For The Tiago NRG From Tier 2 Cities and Small Towns

The Tata Tiago has been a game changer for the homegrown carmaker and has played a crucial role in the turnaround of the brand's passenger vehicle business since its launch. In the past, the hatchback garnered a strong response from smaller towns and rural markets and same goes for the Tata Tiago NRG. The previous BS4 version of the crosshatch which was based on the pre-facelift Tiago accounted for 10 per cent of Tiago's overall sales in its brief period and was well accepted in rural markets, courtesy its rugged looks and better ground clearance that was an aid in tackling rough roads. And Tata Motors is now expecting the new 2021 Tata Tiago NRG to build up on that demand.

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG gets the 7-inch touchscreen infotainnment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Speaking to carandbike, Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing Passenger Cars - Tata Motors said, "We saw a spreadout demand both from the larger towns and smaller towns, where buyers preferred the Tiago NRG where the perception was that it can manage the roads better. So we see potential in that part of the geography as well. In the brief period it was alive, we saw a very good demand in the smaller towns and in the bigger towns as well. It has the ease of driving, fuel efficiency and even the pricing of a hatch, and at the same time it gives the semblance of confidence to go into the place where other hatch might not go. We think it provides a very good mix of features and giving the marketing mind behind it, we think the product will grow and I am sure that other competitors will also follow."

The Tiago NRG gets a muscular tailgate finish with black cladding, housing the Tiago and NRG logos, and offer 11 mm more ground clearance at 181 mm.Tata

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs. 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is based on the new Tata Tiago facelift. It is a rugged looking crosshatch version of the Tiago with bold cladding all around and offers 11 mm more ground clearance at 181 mm, compared to 170 mm that the Tiago hatch offers. It is at par with the Tiago in the creature comforts department with features like the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Harmon tuned JBL stereo among others. Under the hood as well, it gets the same 1.2-litre petrol motor that belts out 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered either with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission.