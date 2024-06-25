Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaLotus EmiraLexus New LBXMINI Countryman EBMW New 5 Series
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New ChieftainBajaj Bruzer CNG
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

The Fastest TVS Motorcycle Now Is The Electric Apache RTE

At the inaugural round of the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC), the TVS electric race bike, the TVS Apache RTE clocked a speed of 200 kmph.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS Apache RTE clocks 200 kmph top speed
  • The Apache RTE is raced in the electric one-make championship
  • TVS is the first Indian manufacturer in electric motor racing

The TVS Apache RTE electric race bike has clocked a top speed of 200 kmph in the first race of the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC). With this, TVS Motor Company has become the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to foray into the world of electric motor racing. TVS Racing e-OMC is an exclusive format for racing on the electric TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles that have been developed solely for the championship. It’s part of TVS One Make Championship (OMC) in India, that takes place on the sidelines of the prestigious Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC). 


Also Read: TVS Unveils New Apache RTE Electric Race Bike

TVS Racing e OMC m1

The TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship is an exclusive racing format using the TVS Apache RTE electric race bikes. 

 

In all, eight riders raced for a total of four laps, and clocked an impressive 200 kmph top speed, making the electric TVS Apache RTE the TVS motorcycle with the highest top speed. The best lap timing made during the round was 1 min 48.777 sec.The first round of the race culminated with Sarthak Chavan securing the first position, followed by Chirant V and Alwin Sundar at Round 1 of INMRC 2024.


Also Read: Learning The Art Of Motorcycle Racing At TVS Young Media Racing Program

tvs apache rte all electric apache racebike carandbike 1

The TVS Apache RTE is an electric race bike used in the e-OMC 

 

The TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric), boasts of a liquid-cooled electric motor, and high efficiency liquid-cooled motor controller. Peak power is rated at 59 kW (approximately 79 bhp) at 400V with maximum motor speed of 5500 rpm. The Apache RTE also features high power cells battery pack with advanced chemistry, as well as a carbon fibre battery case that acts as a stressed member of the chassis. 


 

TVS Apache RTE

TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu with Vimal Sumbly, Head (Premium Business), TVS Motor Company with the Apache RTE.

 

And that’s not all. The Apache RTE features a custom built advanced Battery Management System with race special algorithms for several advanced configuration controls and high levels of safety. The bike also features bespoke Ohlins front and rear suspension, full Brembo brake system, and carbon fibre wheels shod with Pirelli Supercorsa tyres. The bike also boasts of the best power to weight ratio in its class, and features a carbon fibre fairing said to offer best-in-class lowest coefficient of drag. The TVS Electric One Make Championship made its debut last year. 

# TVS Electric Racing# TVS Electric One Make Racing Championship# TVS Apache RTE# TVS Apache RTE top speed# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Motorsport# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Electric One Make Championship will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship and will feature 8 riders.
    TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29

Latest News

  • At the inaugural round of the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC), the TVS electric race bike, the TVS Apache RTE clocked a speed of 200 kmph.
    The Fastest TVS Motorcycle Now Is The Electric Apache RTE
  • The launch of the new-generation SUV is set to take place a year and a half after it was first showcased in India in December 2022.
    Nissan X-Trail SUV India Launch Imminent; Official Teaser Goes Live
  • The RS Q8 Performance is the most powerful ICE model ever developed by the company with power figures of 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque
    Audi RS Q8 Facelift Revealed; Gains 631 BHP 'Performance' Variant
  • Benefits are on offer this month on several variants of Maruti's flagship SUV and range from Rs 14,000 to Rs 1.04 lakh.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.04 Lakh In June
  • Both variants of the Jimny are being offered with considerable discounts.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh Until June 30
  • The BSA Gold Star 650 marks the return of the legendary British motorcycle brand, resurrected by Classic Legends. Here’s what you need to know about the new Gold Star 650.
    BSA Gold Star 650: 5 Things You Need To Know
  • Powered by a 233cc air-cooled motor, the motorcycle will go on sale in Japanese and other European markets in the coming months
    New Kawasaki W230 Retro Bike; Check New Details
  • New trademarks suggest Hyundai could rebrand its CNG models and could also adopt dual-cylinder technology.
    Hyundai Trademarks Hy-CNG, Hy-CNG Duo Names: Dual-Cylinder Tech Coming?
  • When it arrives early next year, the Hyundai Creta EV will take on the production version of Maruti Suzuki’s EVX, as well as the Tata Curvv.
    Hyundai Creta EV Spied On Test Ahead Of Early 2025 Launch In India
  • The Kona was on sale in the Indian market for almost five years and was the first all-electric offering from the company in India.
    Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Discontinued In India

Popular TVS Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • The Fastest TVS Motorcycle Now Is The Electric Apache RTE
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved