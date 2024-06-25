The Fastest TVS Motorcycle Now Is The Electric Apache RTE

The TVS Apache RTE electric race bike has clocked a top speed of 200 kmph in the first race of the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC). With this, TVS Motor Company has become the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to foray into the world of electric motor racing. TVS Racing e-OMC is an exclusive format for racing on the electric TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles that have been developed solely for the championship. It’s part of TVS One Make Championship (OMC) in India, that takes place on the sidelines of the prestigious Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC).



The TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship is an exclusive racing format using the TVS Apache RTE electric race bikes.

In all, eight riders raced for a total of four laps, and clocked an impressive 200 kmph top speed, making the electric TVS Apache RTE the TVS motorcycle with the highest top speed. The best lap timing made during the round was 1 min 48.777 sec.The first round of the race culminated with Sarthak Chavan securing the first position, followed by Chirant V and Alwin Sundar at Round 1 of INMRC 2024.



The TVS Apache RTE is an electric race bike used in the e-OMC

The TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric), boasts of a liquid-cooled electric motor, and high efficiency liquid-cooled motor controller. Peak power is rated at 59 kW (approximately 79 bhp) at 400V with maximum motor speed of 5500 rpm. The Apache RTE also features high power cells battery pack with advanced chemistry, as well as a carbon fibre battery case that acts as a stressed member of the chassis.





TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu with Vimal Sumbly, Head (Premium Business), TVS Motor Company with the Apache RTE.

And that’s not all. The Apache RTE features a custom built advanced Battery Management System with race special algorithms for several advanced configuration controls and high levels of safety. The bike also features bespoke Ohlins front and rear suspension, full Brembo brake system, and carbon fibre wheels shod with Pirelli Supercorsa tyres. The bike also boasts of the best power to weight ratio in its class, and features a carbon fibre fairing said to offer best-in-class lowest coefficient of drag. The TVS Electric One Make Championship made its debut last year.