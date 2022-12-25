Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2022

Electric vehicle infrastructure and technology is developing at a rapid pace globally, and it has finally started to show prominent signs in our country. By large, 2022 has been the most prominent years for the electric vehicle industry in India, with the launch of many important vehicles with convincing range and charge time figures to make them a considerable option. While the initial purchase costs may still be high, given a long enough time, the money saved from fuel & maintenance expenses will offset the additional investment, making EVs the ideal way to travel around in a city. While we will take a look at the top electric cars launched in 2022 in a separate story, here are the top electric two-wheelers launched in India over the course of the year.

Also Read: Top Upcoming Motorcycles In 2023

Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette took its own sweet time to bring its first product - the F77 - to market. But the Bengaluru based start-up has worked on the electric motorcycle thoroughly, and has finally launched a product that packs some serious tech and performance. The F77 then is India's first electric sportbike, and it backs its premium price tag with some impressive range and performance figures.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Electric Sportbike Launched In India; Prices & Details Here

The F77 Limited Edition is the most powerful variant, and is limited to only 77 units - all of which have been spoken for.

The motorcycle was thoroughly reworked after the first prototype, and the final edition - which is essentially a second gen bike - packs in a fixed 10.3 kWh battery pack, which is the largest battery in an electric motorcycle in India and can deliver a range of upto 307 km on a full charge. The ‘Limited Edition’ of the F77 is the most powerful variant, and can dish out upto 30.2 kW (40.5 bhp) and 100 Nm instant torque.

Also Read: Top 5 Scooter Reviews Of 2022

Ola S1 Air

The Ola S1 Air is the brand's cheapest offering yet.

Ola Electric continued its electric scooter offensive with the new S1 Air . The e-scooter is Ola's cheapest offering yet, and comes with features that belong on premium scooters. It also comes equipped with Ola’s latest MoveOS 3 software that offers a bunch of new features as well. The Ola S1 Air gets a 2.5 kWh battery pack which can charge from 0-100% in 4.5 hours, and it is paired with a hub-mounted motor that generates peak power of 4.5 kW. The scooter gets an IDC certified range of 100 kilometres in eco mode, and has a 0-60 kmph time of 9.8 seconds with top-speed of 90 kmph.

Also Read: Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Launched In India

Hero Vida V1

The Vida V1 makes Hero MotoCorp only the third mass market two-wheeler brand to have launched an EV in India.

Better late than never, is the maxim that Hero MotoCorp is living by as it launched its first ever electric two-wheeler, Hero Vida V1 , in India. The Hero Vida V1 has been a long time coming and it is the first EV under Hero's EV brand - Vida. The Vida V1 is offered in two variants - V1 Plus & V1 Pro, which differentiate in specs. It gets a high-voltage Lithium-Ion based battery of 3.94 kWh in the V1 Pro while the V1 Plus gets a 3.44 kWh battery. The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has a range of 143 km along with 0-40 kmph time of 3.4 seconds.

Also Read: Vida V1 Pro First Ride Review: Is It Worth The Price?

Ather 450X Gen3

The Ather 450X Gen 3 gets a major update in the form of a bigger 3.7 kWh battery pack, up from 2.9 kWh on the Gen 2 version. It improves the range by 25 per cent and the model now claims a true range of 105 km on a single charge. The certified range has also gone up to 146 km on a single charge, making a major difference in the electric scooter. Other upgrades include bigger rearview mirrors that offer twice as much visibility as well as new tyres co-developed by MRF and Ather . There's also a wider 100-section rear tyre, which improves the handling of the electric offering.

Also Read: Ather 450X Gen 3 Review - Big Little Changes!

Oben Rorr

The Oben Rorr offers a range of up to 2 hours on a single charge.

Oben Electric launched its flagship motorcycle, the Oben Rorr in India earlier this year. It features a neo-classic design with a 0-40 acceleration time of 3 seconds, and a top speed of 100 kmph. It takes about 2 hours to fully charge the 4.4kWh fixed battery pack, and then takes about 200 km for the next charge up.

Also Read: Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle First Ride Review: Is It Ready To Roar?

Tork Kratos

The Tork Kratos is offered in two variants - the standard Kratos and the top-spec Kratos R - each with different performance and charging time. The Kratos gets a 7.5 kW electric motor that develops 10 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph. The variant uses a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 180 km (IDC), while the company says a true range is around 120 km on a single charge.

The more powerful Tork Kratos R packs a 9 kW electric motor that develops 12 bhp and 38 Nm, 2 bhp & 10 Nm more than the standard version. The bike also comes with fast charging and can charge up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes. The top speed has been increased to 105 kmph while the 0-40 kmph sprint time remains the same. Charging times on either motorcycle is about 4-5 hours with a regular charger.

HOP OXO

Also Read: HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Prices & Details Here