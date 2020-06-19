Toyota Kirloskar Motor Shuts Plant Again After 2 Workers Test Positive For COVID-19

The Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) plant in Bidadi, Karnataka has been shut once again after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, the automaker has confirmed. The two employees had last attended work on June 7 and June 16, 2020, respectively. After suspending operations at the end of March due to the nationwide lockdown, the plant resumed operations on May 26, 2020. A statement from the company said it had taken all necessary precautions to maintain social distancing and running the plant with a limited workforce. Toyota becomes the third major automaker after employees at Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai were also tested positive for Coronavirus, after resuming operations.

In a statement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "As a first step and through appropriate contact tracing, TKM has started identifying all those employees who may have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees for necessary treatment and quarantine wherever necessary, and is in contact with the local Government authorities. Operations at TKM plant has already been temporarily suspended so that required disinfection can be carried out at the plant."

The Toyota India plant had resumed operations on May 26, 2020, after a two-month hiatus due to the nationwide lockdown

"TKM has also extended all necessary support to the infected employees for medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures. The company is in touch with the families of the infected employees so as to support them to handle this situation carefully without further complications. Considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first priority in mind, TKM will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities," it added further.

Meanwhile, operations at the dealer end remain unaffected for Toyota. The automaker has resumed its sales and service outlets across the country, and introduced special offers on new cars and service packages for June 2020. The company has also been supporting local authorities to combat the COVID-19 crisis and recently handed over a Mobile Medical Unit to the Indian Institute of Science to help scale up COVID-19 testing in Karnataka.

