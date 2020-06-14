Toyota Provides Mobile Medical Unit to IISc To Scale Up COVID-19 Testing In Karnataka

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has handed over a Mobile Medical Unit to the Indian Institute of Science to help scale up COVID-19 testing in Karnataka. The Mobile unit will be used as a molecular diagnostic laboratory that can test for Coronavirus and provide results quickly thus reducing turnaround time while further scaling up testing. It would reduce the chances of transmission as patients can be tested within the confines of their surroundings preventing overcrowding at hospitals resulting in containing the virus. The mobile unit can be driven to provide prevention and relief activities in areas where there is no medical support infrastructure for the local community.

Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman and Whole-time Director at TKM along with his team handed over the unit to Professor Anurag Kumar, Director, IISc in the presence of senior members of the institute. This is not the first time that Toyota has come out to help with the covid-19 crisis. The company contributed ₹ 2 crore to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund followed by the handing over of 3,000 Hazmat suits to the Government Health Volunteers in the state. About 3,500 essential kits, benefitting over 15,000 members were given to daily wage workers. The company also deployed 14 buses to support the health department in the state in addition to the distribution of sanitizers and masks to the state police. Toyota also supported its supplier partner, Stump Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt Ltd., to ramp up the production of face shields for healthcare workers from 275 to over 17,000 units per day.

Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman and Whole-time Director at TKM said, "Mobile units such as the MMU will be crucial to complement the laboratory network on the ground. To increase testing and to flatten the COVID curve, corporates and Governments have to join hands. We, at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, remain committed to supporting the Government of Karnataka in fighting this pandemic and will continue to collaborate with them on various fronts."

