Toyota Announces Financial Schemes On BS6 Models For June

All models now come with a zero down payment option. In addition, buyers can also avail EMI scheme which is as low as Rs. 899 per lakh for first 6 months, across Toyota models.

The Innova Crysta And Fortuner continue to drive sales for Toyota India

Apart from announcing 'Special Service Schemes' for servicing a Toyota vehicle earlier this week, the company has now shared details of finance schemes available for new car purchase for the month of June 2020. As a special offer, all Toyota BS6 models feature finance deals that come with deferred EMI payment for upto 90 days on all purchase made in the month of June. Toyota has made these benefits available on all this models. Additionally, the company has also announced assured buybacks on Yaris and Glanza models.

The Toyota Glanza is offered with a buybak option  

Toyota has worked closely with its finance partners to offer payment relief plans to aspiring customers. All models now come with a zero down payment option. In addition, buyers can also avail EMI scheme which is as low as ₹ 899 per lakh for first 6 months, across Toyota models.

 The Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with zero downpayment, low EMI scheme, 

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "As the pressures of uncertainty continue, we want to ease and encourage all car buyers to fulfill the entire family's transportation needs. We hope the finance schemes enable customers to realise their dreams with Toyota's promise of an assured peace of mind."

