New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India

language dropdown

Toyota customers can now pick cars of their choice for tenures of 3 - 5 years on a fixed monthly fee on lease.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Toyota Molity Service will begin operations in metro cities, initially.

Highlights

  • The Toyota Mobility Service will begin operations in metro cities
  • Customers can pick cars of their choice for tenures between 3 and 5 years
  • The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will be available on subscription basis

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched a new car leasing and subscription program in India through a new platform which is called Toyota Mobility Service (TMS). TMS will be starting operations initially in metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai is looking forward to gradually expand it to ten more cities within the first year. Toyota customers can now pick cars of their choice for tenures of 3 - 5 years on a fixed monthly fee on lease. The monthly fee will be inclusive of vehicle maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Reveals Its Grille In New Teaser; Bookings Open This Month

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Glanza

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Vellfire

Yaris

Land Cruiser Prado

Camry

Prius

0ct50s98

Toyota will even offer the upcoming Urban Cruiser on lease basis.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, "The automotive industry globally is experiencing a 'once-in-a-century' profound transformation and it is imperative that we as automobile manufacturers, transform ourselves from a traditional car company to a mobility company. Be it product or services, as a customer-centric company, it has always been our endeavour to introduce products and services in line with the evolving customer needs. The role of Toyota's Mobility Service is aimed at providing one such solution catering to emerging mobility needs of the customers. Both leasing and subscription are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. In time, we want to provide all possible models of mobility service by working closely with our corporate, fleet customers and subscribers to understand their needs and offer customised and futuristic solutions such as Mobility-as-a-Service and connected cars.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India

lgn13vdg

Toyota customers can now pick cars of their choice for tenures of 3 - 5 years.

0 Comments

The new car leasing platform gives customers a chance to choose from a variety of Toyota models sold in India like the Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta and the Fortuner. Interestingly, even the upcoming Urban Cruiser will be available on subscription basis. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has joined hands with 'Kinto' under Toyota Financial Services, ALD Automotive India & SMAS Auto Leasing India, provide the service.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Glanza with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Glanza
Toyota
Glanza

Latest News

Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S Recalled In North America Over Flywheel Issue Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S Recalled In North America Over Flywheel Issue
Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report
Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India
2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
Okinawa Begins Contactless Doorstep Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bengaluru Okinawa Begins Contactless Doorstep Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bengaluru
2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal
Tata Tiago Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In India Tata Tiago Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In India
Oil Refiners Shut Plants As Demand Losses Seen Continuing Oil Refiners Shut Plants As Demand Losses Seen Continuing
Rolls-Royce's Engineering Formula For Serenity Revealed Rolls-Royce's Engineering Formula For Serenity Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Dzire - The Sedan That Suits Your Better Lifestyle Maruti Suzuki Dzire - The Sedan That Suits Your Better Lifestyle
IIT Hyderabad Start-Up Pure EV Launches ETrance+ Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 56,999 IIT Hyderabad Start-Up Pure EV Launches ETrance+ Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 56,999
Siemens MindSphere Offers Cloud-Based Motorcycle Analytics Siemens MindSphere Offers Cloud-Based Motorcycle Analytics
Ducati Panigale V2 India Launch Date Revealed Ducati Panigale V2 India Launch Date Revealed
CFMoto 300SR Launched In The Philippines CFMoto 300SR Launched In The Philippines

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 4.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 28.66 - 36.88 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.47 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 83.5 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 96.3 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 39.02 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 45.09 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive
2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities