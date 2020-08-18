Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched a new car leasing and subscription program in India through a new platform which is called Toyota Mobility Service (TMS). TMS will be starting operations initially in metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai is looking forward to gradually expand it to ten more cities within the first year. Toyota customers can now pick cars of their choice for tenures of 3 - 5 years on a fixed monthly fee on lease. The monthly fee will be inclusive of vehicle maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

Toyota will even offer the upcoming Urban Cruiser on lease basis.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, "The automotive industry globally is experiencing a 'once-in-a-century' profound transformation and it is imperative that we as automobile manufacturers, transform ourselves from a traditional car company to a mobility company. Be it product or services, as a customer-centric company, it has always been our endeavour to introduce products and services in line with the evolving customer needs. The role of Toyota's Mobility Service is aimed at providing one such solution catering to emerging mobility needs of the customers. Both leasing and subscription are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. In time, we want to provide all possible models of mobility service by working closely with our corporate, fleet customers and subscribers to understand their needs and offer customised and futuristic solutions such as Mobility-as-a-Service and connected cars.

The new car leasing platform gives customers a chance to choose from a variety of Toyota models sold in India like the Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta and the Fortuner. Interestingly, even the upcoming Urban Cruiser will be available on subscription basis. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has joined hands with 'Kinto' under Toyota Financial Services, ALD Automotive India & SMAS Auto Leasing India, provide the service.

