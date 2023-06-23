Toyota Rolls Out Text-To-Render AI Tool For Automotive Design

Toyota has introduced a new tool developed by the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) that utilises generative artificial intelligence (AI) to assist designers in the early stages of automotive design.

The system allows designers to transform text prompts into new renderings, which can then be further refined by human designers. While AI is not yet capable of fully designing a car, this tool takes into account important considerations such as drag and chassis dimensions during the image generation process. These factors significantly impact fuel efficiency, handling, ergonomics, and safety.

By employing optimisation theory, the text-to-image tool assists designers in refining engineering constraints alongside styling prompts

“Generative AI tools are often used as inspiration for designers, but cannot handle the complex engineering and safety considerations that go into actual car design,” said Avinash Balachandran, director of TRI’s Human Interactive Driving (HID) Division. “This technique combines Toyota’s traditional engineering strengths with the state-of-the-art capabilities of modern generative AI.”

By employing optimisation theory, the text-to-image tool assists designers in refining engineering constraints alongside styling prompts. For example, a Toyota employee could specify that they desire a "sleek," "SUV-like," or "modern" vehicle, and the system will consider these preferences while also balancing aerodynamics.

TRI's research papers highlight the significance of aerodynamic drag, particularly in extending the range of electric vehicles. Toyota believes that generative AI can expedite and enhance the design process for electrified vehicles.

Toyota has joined Nissan in adopting AI technology to enhance aerodynamics. However, unlike Toyota, Nissan utilises the technology to assess the aerodynamic capabilities of designs created by its employees, rather than creating its own sketches.