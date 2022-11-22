TVS Apache RR 310 Race Bike Breaks Its Own Top Speed Record; Clocks 211.2 kmph In Thailand

TVS Racing has successfully completed the first ever TVS Asia One Make Championship, and has become the first Indian manufacturer to complete a one make championship on a global level. On the course of this achievement, TVS Racing's race tuned OMC RR 310 - which is based on the road going Apache RR 310 - also achieved a top speed of 211.2 kmph, creating a record for the fastest Indian bike on a race track. The bike achieved this top speed in the last round, as extensive modifications to the engine helped it increase its top speed by 9 kmph. Vorapong Malahuan took the overall honours winning the TVS Asia One Make Championship, as he grabbed the final two race wins of the season at Chang International Circuit in Thailand, his home country.

Speaking on this occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “After dominating national championships across formats, TVS Racing has now made India proud on the global motorsports map by successfully concluding the first edition of TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) in Thailand. I am thrilled to announce that our TVS Asia OMC RR 310 clocked an astonishing 211.2 km/h, breaking its very own previous record by 9 km/h, helping us set the fastest lap time of 1:50.850 at the Chang International Circuit." He further added, “This incredible feat on a global level is indeed a testament to the team’s constant efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and maintain its undisputed leadership in the two-wheeler motorsports arena."

TVS says the Apache RR 310 Asia OMC race bike has been designed and engineered from the ground up. It has received comprehensive upgrades for enhanced racetrack performance. The 312 cc DOHC, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine develops 38 per cent more power than the road-going Apache RR 310s 34 bhp, which should put the output to around 47 bhp. Bringing all that power are the forged pistons, titanium valves, and HLHD cams. There's a RAM air intake to boost the top speed. The race-spec Apache RR 310 OMC also gets lightweight carbon fibre bodywork, wheels and sub-frame. The suspension set has been upgraded to adjustable units from Ohlins and is custom-built. The bike rides on Dunlop soft compound radial racing tyres.