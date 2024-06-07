TVS iQube Recalled After Visuals Of Scooters With Ruptured Frames Surface Online

TVS has been prompted into issuing a recall for its popular electric scooter, the TVS iQube, after a customer’s complaint video went viral on social media. In a statement, TVS has confirmed it will carry out inspection of the bridge tube of iQube models manufactured between July 10, 2023 and September 9, 2023, to 'ensure the vehicle's ride [and] handling is good over extended usage’. The manufacturer or its dealer partners will individually contact customers who are affected by this recall, and necessary replacement or repairs will be carried out at no cost to the owners.

While TVS has not disclosed exactly how many scooters are part of this recall, carandbike understands anywhere between 30,000 to 40,000 iQubes could be affected. What’s also unclear at this point is how TVS plans to certify the road-worthiness of repaired scooters before handover to customers. A query sent to TVS over email remains unanswered at the time of publishing. carandbike looks forward to hearing from TVS about how it plans to address the issue. The fact that TVS has been proactive in issuing a recall is certainly a step in the right direction.

Visuals of the iQube with a ruptured frame surfaced online when a customer posted a video detailing his woes with his electric scooter. In the video, which has garnered over 31 million views since it was posted on Instagram on May 20, the customer shared that his iQube’s frame cracked while he was riding the scooter, and that his local service centre had at least five such iQubes that had faced similar frame ruptures, awaiting repairs.

The iQube is one of India’s best-selling electric two-wheelers, having single-handedly propelled TVS to the second spot on the country’s electric two-wheeler sales charts. The company recently revealed the iQube has already crossed the 3 lakh unit sales milestone, and TVS also expanded the iQube lineup last month. It now has variants with batteries ranging from as low as 2.2 kWh all the way up to 5.1 kWh.