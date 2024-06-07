Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe Tesero
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

TVS iQube Recalled After Visuals Of Scooters With Ruptured Frames Surface Online

The two-wheeler giant will conduct inspection of TVS iQube models manufactured in 2023 after a customer video detailing incidents of frame breakage on the electric scooter went viral.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS to recall iQube models built between July and September 2023.
  • Will inspect bridge tube of affected models and carry out replacements free of cost.
  • Customer video complaining about incidents of chassis breakage has garnered over 30 million views on Instagram.

TVS has been prompted into issuing a recall for its popular electric scooter, the TVS iQube, after a customer’s complaint video went viral on social media. In a statement, TVS has confirmed it will carry out inspection of the bridge tube of iQube models manufactured between July 10, 2023 and September 9, 2023, to 'ensure the vehicle's ride [and] handling is good over extended usage’. The manufacturer or its dealer partners will individually contact customers who are affected by this recall, and necessary replacement or repairs will be carried out at no cost to the owners.

 

Also Read: TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants

 

While TVS has not disclosed exactly how many scooters are part of this recall, carandbike understands anywhere between 30,000 to 40,000 iQubes could be affected. What’s also unclear at this point is how TVS plans to certify the road-worthiness of repaired scooters before handover to customers. A query sent to TVS over email remains unanswered at the time of publishing. carandbike looks forward to hearing from TVS about how it plans to address the issue. The fact that TVS has been proactive in issuing a recall is certainly a step in the right direction. 

 

Visuals of the iQube with a ruptured frame surfaced online when a customer posted a video detailing his woes with his electric scooter. In the video, which has garnered over 31 million views since it was posted on Instagram on May 20, the customer shared that his iQube’s frame cracked while he was riding the scooter, and that his local service centre had at least five such iQubes that had faced similar frame ruptures, awaiting repairs.

 

undefined

 

The iQube is one of India’s best-selling electric two-wheelers, having single-handedly propelled TVS to the second spot on the country’s electric two-wheeler sales charts. The company recently revealed the iQube has already crossed the 3 lakh unit sales milestone, and TVS also expanded the iQube lineup last month. It now has variants with batteries ranging from as low as 2.2 kWh all the way up to 5.1 kWh. 

# TVS iQube# TVS iQube electric scooter# TVS iQube recall# TVS recall# TVS Motor Company# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The iQube ST is available with two battery pack options; 3.4 kWh as seen on the iQube S and a larger 5.1 kWh.
    TVS iQube ST Launched: Top Five Highlights
  • The brand is all set to introduce its offerings in the Italian market, such as the TVS Apache 310 Series, Ronin 250, Raider, and more.
    TVS Motor Company Commences Operation In Italy
  • Originally unveiled in May 2022, the range-topping iQube ST has finally gone on sale; costs Rs 40,000 more than the iQube S.
    TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants
  • TVS Motor Company sold a total of 383,615 units in April 2024, which is a 25 per cent increase on 308,224 units sold in April last year.
    Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: TVS Registers 35 Per Cent Overall Growth Year-on-Year
  • TVS Motor Company increased the prices of the Apache RTR 160 4V by Rs. 1,250.
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Prices Increased By Rs. 1,250

Latest News

  • The Altroz Racer gets a range of sportier styling cues along with a more powerful engine over the standard Altroz hatchback
    Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol
  • The first Volvo EX90 rolled off the assembly line in the Denim Blue shade at the automaker’s Charleston facility in the US.
    Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Production Commenced
  • One of the new logos seems to have been inspired by Royal Enfield’s heritage logo design, while the other is a stylised typeface with Royal Enfield written in a cursive font.
    Royal Enfield Files Trademark For New Logos
  • The Altroz now gets new features including a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system and 360-degree cameras.
    Tata Altroz Gains Two New Variants; XZ+OS Trim Upgraded
  • The Chetak 2901 Blue Line will be available in a total of five colours; has a certified range of up to 123 kilometres.
    Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet
  • Maini joined the Alpine Academy last year and is a part of the team’s driver development programme
    Kush Maini Completes First F1 Test With Alpine Team
  • The Skoda Slavia was recently spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage, hinting at the model getting comprehensive upgrades soon
    Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing, Likely To Get Cosmetic Upgrades, New Tech
  • All details of the new automatic manual transmission will be revealed on 24th September
    KTM Teases New AMT Gearbox Prototype
  • All models under the Dream Series are priced at Rs 4.99 lakh and are equipped with a few extra features over their standard counterparts
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Series Launched: 5 Things To Know
  • The carmaker achieved this sales milestone within two years.
    Volvo’s India EV Sales Cross 1,000 Units

Research More on TVS iQube

TVS iQube
8.8

TVS iQube

Starts at ₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View iQube Specifications
View iQube Features

Popular TVS Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved