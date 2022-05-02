Two-Wheeler Sales April 2022: Honda 2Wheelers India Reports 33 Per Cent Growth

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported its sales for the month of April 2022 and the company recorded a 33 per cent growth year on year. The company's domestic sales stood at 318,732 units as against 240,101 units in April 2021. Exports stood at 42,295 units last month. The manufacturer's total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 361,027 units last month as against 2,83,045 units sold last year. Honda said that "recovery for the month leveraged support from market relaxations, favourable harvesting period and gradual opening of schools, colleges among other factors."

Speaking on the performance for April 2022, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, "April marks the beginning of a positive period pillared by surge in market operations and the onset of marriage season. As per initial estimate, we anticipate a double-digit growth in Q1. However, moving forward, supply side issues and global economic scenario may continue to pose a challenge."

Honda 2Wheelers India also announced its future roadmap in April this year. The company announced the upgradation of the Manesar facility as a Global Resource Factory that will be exporting made in India two-wheelers to developed and developing markets. The company also announced plans to introduce flex fuel engines for its two-wheelers as well as a new entry-level motorcycle for the Indian market. Honda also launched the 2022 Gold Wing Tour via completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan. Furthermore, the manufacturer introduced new Honda BigWing showrooms in Kurnool and Ulhasnagar and a BigWing Topline showroom in Kolkata.