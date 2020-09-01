Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: TVS Sales Stay Flat Compared To Last Year

In a way, flat sales could mean that sales are on the road to recovery.

TVS Motor Company registered total sales of 287,398 units in August 2020 in comparison to 290,455 units sold in August 2019, which is a drop of 1.05 per cent. The sales in August 2020 is a growth of 14 per cent compared to 252,744 units sold in July 2020. In fact, TVS registered significant growth in almost all departments when August 2020 figures are compared to July 2020. The company sold 277,226 two-wheeler units in August 2020 as against 275,851 units in August 2019, which is a small increase of 0.5 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 218,338 units in August 2020 as against 219,528 units in August 2019.

(TVS sold 20.34 per cent less scooters in August 2020, compared to August 2019)

Breaking it down further, motorcycle sales included 119,878 units in August this year compared to 109,393 units in August 2019, which is an increase of 9.58 per cent. Similarly, scooter sales consisted of 87,044 units in August 2020 as against 109,272 units last year which is a drop of 20.34 per cent. The year-on-year drop in scooter sales was significant.

But, the good news is that TVS' motorcycle sales in August 2020 was 9.58 per cent more than bike sales in August 2019. This could indicate that sales recovery is happening slowly and steadily)

In terms of exports, the company exported a total of 68,347 units in August this year in comparison to 69,702 units in the same month last year, which is a drop of 1.94 per cent. Two-wheeler exports consisted of 58,888 units in August 2020 as against 56,323 units in August 2019, an increase of 4.55 per cent. TVS despatched a total of 10,172 units of three-wheelers in August 2020 as against 14,604 units in July 2019, registering a drop of 30.35 per cent.

