Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: TVS Registers 9.56 Per Cent Drop In Year On Year Sales

TVS Motor Company registered total sales of 252,744 units in July 2020 in comparison to 279,465 units sold in July 2019, which is a drop of 9.56 per cent. The sales in July 2020 are a growth of 27 per cent compared to 198,387 units sold in May 2020. The company sold 243,788 two-wheeler units in July 2020 as against 265,679 units in July 2019, which is a drop of 8.24 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 189,647 units in July 2020 as against 208,489 units in July 2019. Breaking it down further, motorcycle sales included 106,062 units in July this year compared to 108,210 units in July 2019. Similarly, scooter sales included 78,603 units in July 2020 as against 105,199 units last year which is a drop of 25.28 per cent.

(TVS' motorcycle sales dropped just 2 per cent from July 2019 to July 2020)

In terms of exports, the company exported a total of 62,389 units in July this year in comparison to 69,994 units in the same month last year, which is a drop of 10.87 per cent. Two-wheeler exports consisted of 54,141 units in July 2020 as against 57,190 units in July 2019, a drop of 5.33 per cent. TVS despatched a total of 8,956 units of three-wheelers in July 2020 as against 13,786 units in July 2019, registering a drop of 35.04 per cent.

TVS Motor Company has reported a net loss of ₹ 139.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 of FY'21. In the same quarter last year, the company had reported profit after tax of ₹ 142.3 crore. In the quarter under review, the company's revenue dropped by a massive 67.96 per cent to ₹ 1,434.3 crore from ₹ 4,469.8 crore last year. The company said that this particular quarter is not a representative quarter as sales and production were on complete halt for a significant amount of time. The situation, caused by the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic was unprecedented.

