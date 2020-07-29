New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: TVS Registered Loss Of ₹ 139.07 Crore In Q1 FY21

TVS Motor Company registered net loss of Rs. 139.07 crore in the first quarter of FY'21 ended June 2020. In comparison, the company had registered profit after tax of Rs. 142.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

TVS reported a net loss of Rs. 139.07 crore in Q1 FY'21

Highlights

  • TVS reported a decline of 67.96% in it total revenues for Q1 FY'21
  • The company also reported steep declines in its segment-wise sales
  • TVS says business environment in this fiscal will stay challenging

TVS Motor Company has reported a net loss of ₹ 139.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 of FY'21. In the same quarter last year, the company had reported profit after tax of ₹ 142.3 crore. In the quarter under review, the company's revenue dropped by a massive 67.96 per cent to ₹ 1,434.3 crore from ₹ 4,469.8 crore last year. The company said that this particular quarter is not a representative quarter as sales and production were on complete halt for a significant amount of time. The situation, caused by the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic was unprecedented.

