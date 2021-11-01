Two-Wheeler Sales October 2021: Hero MotoCorp Sales Skid 32%

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the company has sold 5,47,970 units of two-wheelers in October 2021. While the sales volumes reflect a sequential growth over sales in September 2021, when Hero MotoCorp despatched 530,346 units of motorcycles and scooters, year-on-year sales volumes have declined 32 per cent. In October 2020, Hero MotoCorp had despatched 8,06,848 units of two-wheelers. Sales in the domestic market in October 2021 accounted for 5,27,779 units, a decline of 33 per cent.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition Launched At Rs. 1.17 Lakh

The Hero Glamour XTec is the brand's popular 125 cc commuter motorcycle.

Exports however showed some cheer, albeit marginally, growing 28 per cent. Hero's export volumes however are a minority, compared to domestic sales. In all, Hero exported 20,191 units in October 2021, compared to 15,711 units in October 2020.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve Launched At Rs. 1.28 Lakh

The Hero Splendor is India's highest-selling motorcycle

According to the company, demand in the festive season has been building up, and the company expects healthy retail sales over the coming weeks, with Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner. With the economy gradually opening up, with an encouraging farm activity and surge in preference for personal mobility, Hero expects a swift revival in sales in the coming months. In October 2021, Hero MotoCorp introduced the XPulse 200 4 Valve, as well as the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition. In the scooter portfolio, Hero introduced the new Pleasure+ XTec.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Opens Flagship Dealership In Dubai

With international markets gradually opening-up, Hero MotoCorp has also accelerated its global expansion plans. During the month, the Company inaugurated its new exclusive dealership in Dubai, further strengthening its presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).