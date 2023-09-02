Two-Wheeler Sales August 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Registers Sales Of Over 4.77 Lakh Units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has shared its sales figures for August 2023. The company registered a cumulative sales growth of 3 per cent, with 4,77,590 units sold during the month. This number comprises 4,51,200 units sold in India and 26,390 units exported to other countries. Comparing these numbers to July 2023, when HMSI sold 3,38,310 units, it is evident that there has been a significant increase in their overall sales.

Additionally, the brand recently introduced two new warranty programs called 'Extended Warranty' and ‘Extended Warranty Plus’, tailored for Big Wing customers. This program specifically provides comprehensive coverage for crucial engine components and important mechanical and electrical parts, ensuring extensive protection.

Moreover, in terms of product launches, HMSI rolled out the all-new SP160, starting at a price of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This model comes in two variants, offering customers a choice between a twin-disc or a disc-drum option. The company also introduced the OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Livo, CD110 Dream Deluxe, and Hornet 2.0.