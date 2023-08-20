Ultraviolette Teases About An Announcement For Tomorrow; Special Edition F77 Incoming?

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive has released two teasers on its social media handles about an announcement for tomorrow. While the first teaser has “Transcend Horizons” mentioned in the caption, the other one says “Gear up for something out of the world.”

Whether it’s an all-new motorcycle unveil or the introduction of a special edition of the F77 or a revised charging infrastructure, will all be unveiled tomorrow when Ultraviolette Automotive makes the announcement. Stay tuned to carandbike for all the updates on the unveiling.