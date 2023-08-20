Ultraviolette Teases About An Announcement For Tomorrow; Special Edition F77 Incoming?
While one teaser mentions “Transcend Horizons”, the other hints at “something out of the world”
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
20-Aug-23 02:30 PM IST
Highlights
- Ultraviolette drops two teasers for an announcement on the 21st of August
- Could be an all-new motorcycle unveil based on the F77
- Might be an updated livery for the F77 and an improved changing network
Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive has released two teasers on its social media handles about an announcement for tomorrow. While the first teaser has “Transcend Horizons” mentioned in the caption, the other one says “Gear up for something out of the world.”
Also Read: Ultraviolette Trademarks X44 Name; Could Be Used For Upcoming Electric Motorcycle
Whether it’s an all-new motorcycle unveil or the introduction of a special edition of the F77 or a revised charging infrastructure, will all be unveiled tomorrow when Ultraviolette Automotive makes the announcement. Stay tuned to carandbike for all the updates on the unveiling.
