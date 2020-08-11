Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade

New spy photos of the Kia Sonet have surfaced online, and while we know that the SUV has already been unveiled, these new ones warrant attention. The Kia Sonet in these photos come in a special orange exterior colour, which is not listed on the company's website among its official colours. It's possible this could be a one-off, or a special colour will be introduced at the time of the launch or sometime in the near future. As of now, Kia dealers have opened unofficial pre-bookings for the new subcompact SUV, while the official bookings will commence later this month. The launch, of course, is slated for September 2020.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut

Kia Sonet ₹ 7 - 12 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Kia dealers have started accepting bookings for the SUV unofficially, and the SUV is slated to be launched in September 2020

The new Kia Sonet will be offered in both GT-Line and Tech-Line trims, and the former will come with sportier styling with different bumpers, black exterior details and red accents. The SUV also comes with Kia's signature Tiger Nose grille with LED headlights, LED daytime running lamps, sporty 16-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps, roof trails and more. The cabin too will come with a premium design, offered in either a dual-tone beige/black treating (Tech-Line) or all-black interior with red accents (GT-Line). The GT-Line trim will also come with a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Also Read: Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV

The cabin of the Kia Sonet GT Line all-black interior with contrast red stitching on the soft-touch panels, seat covers, leather-wrapped steering and gear cover

On the features front, the upcoming Kia Sonet will come with a segment-first 10.25 inch HD infotainment display with Kia's UVO connected car tech, premium Bose 7 Speaker sound system with mood lights, segment-first ventilated front seats, air purifier which claims to come with virus protection, wireless phone charger, and an electric sunroof among others. Kia says the Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment, including up to six airbags - including front, side and curtain airbags.

Also Read: Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know

Also Read: Kia Sonet: Segment-First Features The Latest Hyundai Venue Rival Gets

Powertrain wise, the new Kia Sonet will share its engines with the Hyundai Venue, so it will come with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual gearbox, a DCT automatic, 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) unit, and an automatic torque converter unit for the diesel model.

Image Source: DriveSpark

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.