Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade

The upcoming Kia Sonet subcompact SUV has been spotted in a new orange shade, which is not listed on the company's website among its official colours. It's possible the new colour will be introduced at the time of the launch or sometime in the near future.

Officially, the Kia Sonet will come in 10 colour options - 3 dual tone choices & 7 single tone options

Highlights

  • This orange shade is not part of the official colours revealed by Kia
  • The Kia Sonet will share its platform & powertrain options with the Venue
  • The Kia Sonet will officially go on sale in India in September 2020

New spy photos of the Kia Sonet have surfaced online, and while we know that the SUV has already been unveiled, these new ones warrant attention. The Kia Sonet in these photos come in a special orange exterior colour, which is not listed on the company's website among its official colours. It's possible this could be a one-off, or a special colour will be introduced at the time of the launch or sometime in the near future. As of now, Kia dealers have opened unofficial pre-bookings for the new subcompact SUV, while the official bookings will commence later this month. The launch, of course, is slated for September 2020.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut

Kia Sonet

₹ 7 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2020

hs23a1k4

Kia dealers have started accepting bookings for the SUV unofficially, and the SUV is slated to be launched in September 2020

The new Kia Sonet will be offered in both GT-Line and Tech-Line trims, and the former will come with sportier styling with different bumpers, black exterior details and red accents. The SUV also comes with Kia's signature Tiger Nose grille with LED headlights, LED daytime running lamps, sporty 16-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps, roof trails and more. The cabin too will come with a premium design, offered in either a dual-tone beige/black treating (Tech-Line) or all-black interior with red accents (GT-Line). The GT-Line trim will also come with a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Also Read: Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV

p70lg3cc

The cabin of the Kia Sonet GT Line all-black interior with contrast red stitching on the soft-touch panels, seat covers, leather-wrapped steering and gear cover

On the features front, the upcoming Kia Sonet will come with a segment-first 10.25 inch HD infotainment display with Kia's UVO connected car tech, premium Bose 7 Speaker sound system with mood lights, segment-first ventilated front seats, air purifier which claims to come with virus protection, wireless phone charger, and an electric sunroof among others. Kia says the Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment, including up to six airbags - including front, side and curtain airbags.

Also Read: Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know

Also Read: Kia Sonet: Segment-First Features The Latest Hyundai Venue Rival Gets

Powertrain wise, the new Kia Sonet will share its engines with the Hyundai Venue, so it will come with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual gearbox, a DCT automatic, 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) unit, and an automatic torque converter unit for the diesel model.

0 Comments

Image Source: DriveSpark

Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants
2020 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In Europe
Yokohama Begins Tyre Production After Phase Two Expansion; Plant Capacity Doubled
Maserati Ghibli & Quattroporte Trofeo Unveiled With V8 Power; Bookings Begin In India
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal New Carbon Fibre Chassis
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship Announced In India
Auto Sales July 2020: Retail Sales Records 36.27 Per Cent De-Growth; PV Segment Down By 25.19 Per Cent
Triumph Street Triple R: Price Expectation In India
Hyundai Motor Shares Rise As Much As 10% On Ioniq EV Plan
Formula E: Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah Crowned Season 6 Champions As Jean-Eric Vergne Wins Round 9
Honda Files Patents For Motocompacto Electric Folding Scooter
