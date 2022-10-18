  • Home
  • News
  • Updated TVS Raider India Launch: What To Expect

Updated TVS Raider India Launch: What To Expect

TVS will launch an updated version of the Raider 125 cc motorcycle and is likely to offer the ‘SmartXonnect’ system on the motorcycle along with other updates.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
18-Oct-22 02:55 PM IST
Updated TVS Raider India Launch: What To Expect banner
Highlights
  • Updated TVS Raider 125 to be launched tomorrow
  • Likely to get TVS' SmartXonnect technology
  • Likely to be priced at Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom)

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch an updated variant of its Raider 125 cc commuter motorcycle. The Raider 125 is a relatively new motorcycle and has been received well since its launch in September 2021. TVS will launch the updated Raider via MOTOVERSE, its Metaverse platform and it is likely to have TVS’ ‘SmartXonnect’ technology that is also offered on other models like the NTorq 125, Apache RTR 200 4V and so on. Expected features from the SmartXonnect technology include call display, turn-by-turn navigation, message notification and so on. Expect the motorcycle to get a new instrument display as well. 

Also Read: Updated TVS Raider 125 To Be Launched On October 19, 2022 

TVS has released quite a few short teaser videos for the updated Raider 125 on social media, especially on the Raider’s Instagram and Twitter handles. Mechanically, the Raider 125 is expected to remain unchanged. The Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that makes 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle gets two riding modes, Eco and Power - with Power mode said to offer 10 per cent more power at the top-end. The instrument console is a negative LCD screen, with a long list of read-outs, including three trip meters, distance to empty indicator, Integrated Starter Generator indicator, and average speed recorder. The motorcycle also gets a side-stand cut-off switch as a safety feature.

The updated Raider will go up against other 125cc commuter bikes like the Hero Glamour XTEC and Honda Shine SP in India. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom).

Related Articles
Norton To Begin Developing Electric Motorcycles In UK
Norton To Begin Developing Electric Motorcycles In UK
4 months ago
TVS To Launch New Two-Wheeler On July 6, Is This The Zeppelin?
TVS To Launch New Two-Wheeler On July 6, Is This The Zeppelin?
4 months ago
Two-Wheeler Sales May 2022: TVS Sells 3,02,982 Units Despite Semiconductor Chip Shortage
Two-Wheeler Sales May 2022: TVS Sells 3,02,982 Units Despite Semiconductor Chip Shortage
5 months ago
Two-Wheeler Insurance Premium Hike To Dent Recovery Process: TVS CEO
Two-Wheeler Insurance Premium Hike To Dent Recovery Process: TVS CEO
5 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
car
TVS Raider
starting @ ₹ 84,573
0
8.2
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

TVS Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you spend ₹5 lakh for retrofitting your car with EV batteries?