Updated TVS Raider India Launch: What To Expect

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch an updated variant of its Raider 125 cc commuter motorcycle. The Raider 125 is a relatively new motorcycle and has been received well since its launch in September 2021. TVS will launch the updated Raider via MOTOVERSE, its Metaverse platform and it is likely to have TVS’ ‘SmartXonnect’ technology that is also offered on other models like the NTorq 125, Apache RTR 200 4V and so on. Expected features from the SmartXonnect technology include call display, turn-by-turn navigation, message notification and so on. Expect the motorcycle to get a new instrument display as well.

TVS has released quite a few short teaser videos for the updated Raider 125 on social media, especially on the Raider’s Instagram and Twitter handles. Mechanically, the Raider 125 is expected to remain unchanged. The Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that makes 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle gets two riding modes, Eco and Power - with Power mode said to offer 10 per cent more power at the top-end. The instrument console is a negative LCD screen, with a long list of read-outs, including three trip meters, distance to empty indicator, Integrated Starter Generator indicator, and average speed recorder. The motorcycle also gets a side-stand cut-off switch as a safety feature.

The updated Raider will go up against other 125cc commuter bikes like the Hero Glamour XTEC and Honda Shine SP in India. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom).