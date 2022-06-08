Volkswagen Virtus: What We Know So Far

The Volkswagen Virtus is all set to hit the Indian road on June 09 and the compact sedan is designed specifically for the Indian market, as a replacement for the outgoing Volkswagen Vento. The production of the new car recently commenced at the company's Chakan plant in Pune. The new VW Virtus is Volkswagen's second product under the India 2.0 project, following the Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV, launched last year. Here's what we know about the new Volkswagen Virtus as of now.

Platform

Photo Credit: Arvind Salhan

The Volkswagen Virtus will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which is the localised version of the brand's modular architecture, specially developed for India. We already have the Volkswagen Taigun, which is based on the same platform, the Virtus will be positioned just under the compact SUV.

Exterior

The upcoming Volkswagen Virtus has a muscular face, with a single slat grille, surrounded by chrome garnish, and LED headlamps. The L-shaped LED DRLs look sporty. The sharp lines and edgy design are a common trait with VW cars, and are quite evident with the Virtus as well, as the GT badge will be specific to the Performance Line. The 16-inch alloy wheels complement the overall stance of the car. The chrome inserts for the door handles, contrast black ORVMs, and roof, complete the profile while the wrap-around LED taillights, Virtus lettering on the boot lid, and a boot-mounted number plate recess cover the rear section of the car.

Interior & Features

Photo Credit: Arvind Salhan

On the inside, the Volkswagen Virtus gets a black & beige interior theme. The instrument cluster is the same as the Skoda Slavia, whereas you also get a 10-inch touchscreen, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with ventilated seats for the front passengers. The Virtus also gets an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, and wireless charging.

Engine

The Volkswagen Virtus compact sedan will get two engine options - a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol. The former will churn out 113 bhp /178 Nm of peak torque while the latter will develop 148 bhp /250 Nm torque. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will get a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, and the 1.5-litre TSI engine will have an advanced 7-speed DSG transmission.

Safety

Safety is also vital for VW and so 40+ features are standard including 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, multi-collision brakes, tyre pressure deflation warning, and hill hold control among others.