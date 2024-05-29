Vredestein Launches Pinza HT In India; Ultrac Vorti I Offered In Additional Sizes

Vredestein has introduced the Pinza HT tyre range in India while expanding its existing Ultrac Vorti I range with new 21- and 22-inch size options. The Vredestein Pinza HT has been introduced for premium SUVs in India in the size bracket of 16 - 18 inches. According to Vredestein, the Pinza HT's tread design aids in good traction in wet conditions, along with better cornering performance. The tyres are also applied with a special compound for all-season performance.

According to the company, the Ultrac Vorti I is aimed at luxury SUVs from the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover, while the Pinza HT on the other hand, is meant to be used in premium SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Scorpio N, Tata Safari and more.

Also Read: Exclusive: Reise Moto Looking To Launch Whitewall Tyres In India This Year





Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Sales and Service, Apollo Tyres Ltd said “With the ‘YOLO’ generation driving the growth in the premium and luxury SUV segment in India, this is right time for us to expand the Vredestein range catering to these segments. The designer and ultra-high-performance tyres from Vredestein will accentuate the vehicle’s appearance, which is considered as an extension of the lifestyle of the young professionals.”

Also Read: Reise Moto TouR Tyres Review: Introduction





Vredestein Tyres was acquired by Apollo Tyres in 2009 and sells tyres for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers in India. Its tyre lineup for four wheelers include the Pinza AT, Pinza HT, Ultrac, Ultrac Vorti I and the Ultrac I. Its two-wheeler tyre lineup consists of the Centauro MS and Centauro ST.

