Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai CasperKia SoulMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CRSuzuki V-Strom 800 DETriumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Vredestein Launches Pinza HT In India; Ultrac Vorti I Offered In Additional Sizes

The Pinza HT will be offered in the size bracket of 16 - 18 inches and is aimed at the premium SUV segment
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Vredestein has introduced the Pinza HT tyre range in India.
  • Vredestein is now offering the Ultrac Vorti I in higher 21- and 22-inch size options.
  • The Pinza HT will be offered in the size bracket of 16 - 18 inches.

Vredestein has introduced the Pinza HT tyre range in India while expanding its existing Ultrac Vorti I range with new 21- and 22-inch size options. The Vredestein Pinza HT has been introduced for premium SUVs in India in the size bracket of 16 - 18 inches. According to Vredestein, the Pinza HT's tread design aids in good traction in wet conditions, along with better cornering performance. The tyres are also applied with a special compound for all-season performance.

 

According to the company, the Ultrac Vorti I is aimed at luxury SUVs from the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover, while the Pinza HT on the other hand, is meant to be used in premium SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Scorpio N, Tata Safari and more.

 

Also Read: Exclusive: Reise Moto Looking To Launch Whitewall Tyres In India This Year

 Vredestein Launches Pinza HT In India Ultrac Vorti I To Now Be Offered In Higher Sizes 1
 

Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Sales and Service, Apollo Tyres Ltd said “With the ‘YOLO’ generation driving the growth in the premium and luxury SUV segment in India, this is right time for us to expand the Vredestein range catering to these segments. The designer and ultra-high-performance tyres from Vredestein will accentuate the vehicle’s appearance, which is considered as an extension of the lifestyle of the young professionals.” 

 

Also Read: Reise Moto TouR Tyres Review: Introduction

 

Vredestein Launches Pinza HT In India Ultrac Vorti I To Now Be Offered In Higher Sizes 2
 

Vredestein Tyres was acquired by Apollo Tyres in 2009 and sells tyres for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers in India. Its tyre lineup for four wheelers include the Pinza AT, Pinza HT, Ultrac, Ultrac Vorti I and the Ultrac I. Its two-wheeler tyre lineup consists of the Centauro MS and Centauro ST.
 

# Vredestein# Vredestein Tyres# Vresdestein Pinza HT# Vredestein Ultrac Vorti I# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Winner Categories included Safety First award, Best Customer Experience award, Upgrade of the year, Design of the year and Off-roader of the year.
    2023 Carandbike Special Citation Awards Winners List
  • The Toyota Innova Hycross is the C&B Car of the Year, and the C&B Two-Wheeler Of the Year is the Suzuki V-Strom SX
    2023 carandbike Awards: Toyota Innova Hycross, Suzuki V-Strom SX Take Top Honours
  • Maruti Suzuki has sold over 17 lakh units of the Swift in India.
    carandbike Awards 2023: Maruti Suzuki Swift Voted Viewers’ Choice Used Car Of The Year
  • All-new Innova HyCross pushes the brand name more upmarket and is also the first Innova to feature front-wheel drive and a monocoque chassis.
    carandbike Awards 2023: Toyota Innova HyCross Is Car Of The Year
  • Kia’s versatile MPV received the highest votes in the Viewers’ Choice Car of the Year online poll.
    carandbike Awards 2023: Kia Carens Voted Viewers’ Choice Car Of The Year

Latest News

  • The M3 gets subtle cosmetic updates to sharpen up its looks and 20 bhp more power in all-wheel-drive Competition xDrive spec.
    BMW M3 Facelift Debuts With Subtle Updates, Powertrain Tweaks
  • The Mountain Pack was earlier offered as an additional package and adds a list of accessories to make it more touring-friendly
    Yezdi Adventure Now Offered With Mountain Pack As Standard
  • Under the partnership, the two parties will install 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast chargers on highways and cities across India.
    MG Motor India, HPCL Partner To Install DC Fast Chargers At Locations Across India
  • The Pinza HT will be offered in the size bracket of 16 - 18 inches and is aimed at the premium SUV segment
    Vredestein Launches Pinza HT In India; Ultrac Vorti I Offered In Additional Sizes
  • The BMW R 1300 GS is the brand’s flagship ADV which essentially succeeded the R 1250 GS
    New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Tourer Teased For India
  • New 911 Hybrid features an electric exhaust gas turbo and an electric motor integrated into the gearbox paired with a 1.9 kWh battery.
    Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Debuts With New 3.6-Litre Flat Six Assisted By E-Turbo
  • The new Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 is a custom bike that uses the same underpinnings as the new generation Himalayan, albeit it will be used for flat tracking.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450-Based Flat Track 450 Showcased At London Bike Shed Moto Show
  • The vibrant livery, designed by Royal Enfield's in-house graphics team, takes inspiration from Alexander Calder's iconic 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL Le Mans car.
    Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Unveiled at 2024 Savile Row Concours
  • All three carmakers will continue development of new-generation internal combustion engines with greater degrees of electrification.
    Toyota, Subaru, Mazda Commit To Further Development Of Internal Combustion Engines
  • A new BluSmart Charge mobile app will be available for private and fleet EV owners in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru allowing users to access BluSmart's EV charging infrastructure
    BluSmart Opens EV Charging Stations For Public Use
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Vredestein Launches Pinza HT In India; Ultrac Vorti I Offered In Additional Sizes
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved