VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP

The auditors gave the first model to be based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB) good ratings in all criteria for the protection of adult occupants, children and vulnerable road users as well as for its safety assist systems.

The Volkswagen ID.3 electric car is based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform expand View Photos
The Volkswagen ID.3 electric car is based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform

Highlights

  • The VW ID.3 is the first electric car from the company
  • The ID.3 went through frontal impact, lateral impact and whiplash tests
  • VW I.D.3 EV is the first car from the company to get a centre airbag

In the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) safety test, the ID.3. has achieved the highest score of 5 stars. The auditors gave the first model to be based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB) good ratings in all criteria – for the protection of adult occupants, children and vulnerable road users as well as for its safety assist systems.

Euro NCAP subjected the Volkswagen ID.3 to frontal impact, lateral impact and whiplash tests

The assessment of occupant protection for adults is based on factors including frontal impact, lateral impact and whiplash tests. Based on these tests and an assessment of the measures taken with regard to prompt and safe rescue and extrication, a protection level of 87 per cent was determined for drivers and passengers in the ID.3. A protection level as high as 89 per cent was attested for children.
This evaluation is based on three important aspects: In addition to the protection provided by child restraint systems in the event of a frontal or lateral impact, the options in the vehicle for installing child seats of various sizes and categories as well as the equipment that a vehicle offers for the safe transportation of children were examined.

A protection level of 87 per cent was determined for drivers and passengers in the Volkswagen ID.3

Dr Frank Welsch, member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development said, "This is a great success for our entire ID. Team. A high level of safety in our vehicles is always very important to us and has therefore been incorporated into the MEB concept from the start. The ID.3 impressively demonstrates this with its 5 stars. "

In addition to occupant protection in vehicles, Euro NCAP also examined how well automatic emergency braking systems (AEB) can protect vulnerable road users – pedestrians and cyclists – in the event of an impending collision. The auditors also attach great importance to further standard assistance systems. One of the positive things about the ID.3 is that all equipment variants come with the lane keeping assistant “Lane Assist” and the emergency braking assistant “Front Assist” as standard.

VW I.D.3 EV is the first car from the company to get a feature known as a centre airbag for the front seats

For the first time at Volkswagen, a feature known as a centre airbag for the front seats is also installed in the ID.3. It prevents possible head contact between the driver and front passenger in the event of a side collision, for example. 
 

