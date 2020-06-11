New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Says Deliveries Of ID.3 Electric Car To Start In September In Germany

In March Volkswagen said the ID.3 will go on sale in the summer, however, now deliveries will start on September 1, following criticism that the company's flagship electric cars was facing delays.

Volkswagen said the ID.3 can be ordered from June 17 onwards, and it will be priced under 40,000 euros

  • Volkswagen ID.3 electric car will go on sale in Germany next week
  • However, deliveries will be due from September 1, 2020
  • Volkswagen said the ID.3 can be ordered from June 17 onwards

Volkswagen on Wednesday said its "first edition" ID.3 electric car will go on sale for under 40,000 euros ($45,484.00) next week, with deliveries due from September, as the German carmaker embarks on a mass production push for zero-emission cars.

The launch price makes the ID.3 eligible for up to 9,000 euros in electric car incentives after Germany earlier this month doubled electric car subsidies for vehicles costing less than 40,000 euros.

Volkswagen is also planing a cheaper base version of the ID.3, costing less than 30,000 euros

The launch of the ID.3 comes as German sales of battery electric cars rose by 20% in May, to 5,578 vehicles according to Germany's auto industry association VDA.

Volkswagen said the ID.3 can be ordered from June 17 onwards. A cheaper base version of the ID.3, costing less than 30,000 euros, is also planned, the carmaker said.

