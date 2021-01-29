New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Yamaha SR400 Final Edition Launched In Japan

The iconic Yamaha SR400 has largely remained unchanged in design and features in its 43-year-old lifetime.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Yamaha SR400 Final Edition has been launched in Japan expand View Photos
The Yamaha SR400 Final Edition has been launched in Japan

Highlights

  • The Yamaha SR400 has been in production for 43 years
  • Since 1978, the SR400 has largely remained unchaged
  • The SR400 Final Edition employs a kickstarter, analogue dials

The Yamaha SR400 was first introduced in 1978, with an upright riding posture and styling in line with what is called the Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM), with relatively simple aesthetics. And after being the market for so long, the Yamaha SR400 is finally on its way out, but with two special variants, called the SR400 Final Edition and the SR400 Final Edition Limited. Small in stature, but oozing old school appeal, the SR400 has remained largely unchanged for the 43 years of its existence, and has its own fan following, both in Japan and in Western markets.

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha MT-07 Unveiled

ono2gibo

Yamaha SR400 Final Edition oozes old school appeal and remains largely unchanged for 43 years

Powered by a 399 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled, two-valve motor, which puts out 23 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 3,000 rpm, the bike is reasonably fuel efficient with claimed figures of 29.7 kmpl. With a five-speed gearbox, the SR400 doesn't get any of the standard "modern" features, like an electric starter. So, it has a traditional kickstarter, a rarity in this day, and a decompressor lever, just like older Royal Enfield bikes. And to think that Yamaha managed to keep the SR400 alive in more or less the same guise, for 43 long years, is an achievement in itself.

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled

Newsbeep
hukchmpg

Dual analogue clocks, kickstarter, no ABS, underscore the bare-bones old-school appeal of the SR400

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9, Tracer 9 GT Unveiled

0 Comments

The 2021 Yamaha SR400 Final Edition has been launched in Japan, and as the name suggests, it is indeed the last hurrah for this iconic motorcycle. And the last iteration of this legendary model continues to have the same bare-bones construction and lack of creature comforts as its predecessors before it. The SR400 employs telescopic up front with gaiters, and a disc brake. At both ends are 18-inch spoked wheels with tubed tyres, and a pair of twin shocks at the rear with a rear drum brake. The SR400 Final Edition has been priced at 605,000 Japanese Yen (around ₹ 4.21 lakh), while the Final Edition Limited has been priced at 748,000 Japanese Yen (around ₹ 5.20 lakh).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Yamaha Bikes

  • Yamaha Fz S Tank
    Yamaha Fz S Tank
  • Yamaha Fz S Seating
    Yamaha Fz S Seating
  • Yamaha Fz S Rear Tyre Hugger
    Yamaha Fz S Rear Tyre Hugger
  • Yamaha R 15 Aluminium Swingarm
    Yamaha R 15 Aluminium Swingarm
  • Yamaha R 15 Seating
    Yamaha R 15 Seating
  • Yamaha R 15 Headlight
    Yamaha R 15 Headlight
  • Footrest
    Footrest
  • Mobile Holder
    Mobile Holder
  • Seat Cover
    Seat Cover
  • Yamaha Fz 25 Exhaust
    Yamaha Fz 25 Exhaust
  • Yamaha Fz 25
    Yamaha Fz 25
  • Yamaha Fz 25 Side Stand
    Yamaha Fz 25 Side Stand
  • Yamaha Blue
    Yamaha Blue
  • Tech Black
    Tech Black
  • Yamaha R1 Suspension
    Yamaha R1 Suspension
  • Yamah Fascino Front
    Yamah Fascino Front
  • Yamah Fascino Fronto Side Image
    Yamah Fascino Fronto Side Image
  • Yamah Fascino Rear Profile
    Yamah Fascino Rear Profile
  • Handle Grab Bars Are Positioned In Such A Way That It S Easier To Grasp Them For A More Relaxed Position
    Handle Grab Bars Are Positioned In Such A Way That It S Easier To Grasp Them For A More Relaxed Position
  • Multi Function Instrument Panel With Eco Indicator
    Multi Function Instrument Panel With Eco Indicator
  • Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Break
    Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Break
  • Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Headlight
    Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Headlight
  • Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Seating
    Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Seating
  • Brilliant Black
    Brilliant Black
  • Fiery Red
    Fiery Red
  • Gleaming Gold
    Gleaming Gold
  • Astral Blue
    Astral Blue
  • Moon Walk White
    Moon Walk White
  • Regal Red
    Regal Red
Gib 300x600
x
Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Norton Motorcycles' New Manufacturing Facility Nears Completion
Norton Motorcycles' New Manufacturing Facility Nears Completion
TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Revenue Of Rs. 5,404 Crore In Q3 2020-21
TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Revenue Of Rs. 5,404 Crore In Q3 2020-21
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities