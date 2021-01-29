Yamaha SR400 Final Edition Launched In Japan

The Yamaha SR400 was first introduced in 1978, with an upright riding posture and styling in line with what is called the Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM), with relatively simple aesthetics. And after being the market for so long, the Yamaha SR400 is finally on its way out, but with two special variants, called the SR400 Final Edition and the SR400 Final Edition Limited. Small in stature, but oozing old school appeal, the SR400 has remained largely unchanged for the 43 years of its existence, and has its own fan following, both in Japan and in Western markets.

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha MT-07 Unveiled

Yamaha SR400 Final Edition oozes old school appeal and remains largely unchanged for 43 years

Powered by a 399 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled, two-valve motor, which puts out 23 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 3,000 rpm, the bike is reasonably fuel efficient with claimed figures of 29.7 kmpl. With a five-speed gearbox, the SR400 doesn't get any of the standard "modern" features, like an electric starter. So, it has a traditional kickstarter, a rarity in this day, and a decompressor lever, just like older Royal Enfield bikes. And to think that Yamaha managed to keep the SR400 alive in more or less the same guise, for 43 long years, is an achievement in itself.

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled

Dual analogue clocks, kickstarter, no ABS, underscore the bare-bones old-school appeal of the SR400

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9, Tracer 9 GT Unveiled

The 2021 Yamaha SR400 Final Edition has been launched in Japan, and as the name suggests, it is indeed the last hurrah for this iconic motorcycle. And the last iteration of this legendary model continues to have the same bare-bones construction and lack of creature comforts as its predecessors before it. The SR400 employs telescopic up front with gaiters, and a disc brake. At both ends are 18-inch spoked wheels with tubed tyres, and a pair of twin shocks at the rear with a rear drum brake. The SR400 Final Edition has been priced at 605,000 Japanese Yen (around ₹ 4.21 lakh), while the Final Edition Limited has been priced at 748,000 Japanese Yen (around ₹ 5.20 lakh).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.