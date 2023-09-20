2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: In Pictures

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: In Picturesata Motors has upped the ante when it comes to electric vehicles with the launch of the new Nexon EV facelift. The updated model looks a lot bolder, feels more premium and is much smarter than before. And the pricing is spot on given the level of tech and features on offer. So is it just good on paper or is there more to it? Well, for the long answer, catch the full review of the updated electric subcompact SUV on the car&bike website. However, if you want the shorter answer, here a quick review of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV, in pictures.

Although the styling is similar to the Tata Nexon facelift, the big difference here is the face. The car gets more EV-specific styling elements like the closed grille panel, and the bumper has also been updated.

While the dimensions largely remain unchanged, the Nexon EV gets new 16-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts and low rolling resistance tyres which, Tata claims, helps achieve better range.

Save for the Nexon.ev badging and the missing exhaust pipe, everything is identical to the regular Nexon at the rear. That said, LED taillights, like the DRL bar up front, get the welcome and goodbye function as well.

While the layout is the same as the regular Nexon facelift, the EV gets new white and grey interior trim with matching faux leather upholstery. Both the driver and front passenger get ventilated seats.

Even the dashboard and door panels get their share of leather inserts giving the cabin a more upmarket look. The fit and finish are top-notch, and like the regular Nexon, the EV also gets the new two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo.

The Nexon EV gets an 8-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer with amazing sound quality. There's a foldable rear armrest with cup holders, wireless phone charger rear AC vents, dual Type-C fast charging ports, and an electric sunroof, which can be opened using voice commands.

The highlight of the cabin is the new 12.3-inch cinematic touchscreen infotainment system. The display is crisp, intuitive and has minimal latency issues. You also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a built-in App Store, called Arcade.ev.

Now, the Nexon EV I drove was the long-range version with a 106.4 kW Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor - 142.6 bhp / 215 Nm. The power delivery is quick and it can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 8.9 seconds.

The long-range Nexon EV uses the same 40.5 kWh battery pack but it now offers an ARAI range of 465 km. The company says there is a 7 per cent rise in the real-world range.

Then there is the mid-range version as well, which comes with a 30 kWh battery pack and the claimed range on that is 325 km, which could have a real-world range of close to 200 km.

The Nexon EV now also supports bi-directional charging, which includes vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle-to-load charging. This means you can use your Nexon EV not only to charge another electric vehicle but also any electric appliances or device, a feature we have seen only in EVs that are a couple more segments higher.

The new 2023 Tata Nexon EV is a big step up compared to the older model. It’s a lot more premium now and gets a bunch of features and tech that are best-in-segment. Yes, some things need improvement, but nothing that makes it a deal-breaker for me.