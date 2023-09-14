Login

Tata Nexon EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 14.74 Lakh

The Nexon EV also gets a sharper design, new features and updates to the electric powertrain.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

14-Sep-23 01:10 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Nexon EV gets sharper looks and updated powertrains
  • Gets minor range improvements over the outgoing model
  • Packs in more tech than the outgoing model

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted Nexon EV in India. Priced from Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nexon EV facelift also gains the sharper design seen on its internal combustion counterpart though with some tweaks to stand out more. The cabin too follows a similar design theme as the ICE model though it does get some differences when it comes to features.

 

Also read: 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh
 

Nexon EV gets the sharper design from the internal combustion Nexon but with some design tweaks. 

 

Starting with the design, the Nexon EV gets the same sharp front fascia as the standard Nexon though here it gets full-width lightbar connecting the daytime running lamps and a body-coloured finish to the closed-off grille. The bumper design, while similar to the ICE Nexon, features a unique patterning around the central air vents and in the side vents to stand out. Differences at the rear are more subtle with a closer look revealing some minute changes to the bumper. The facelifted EV also drops the blue highlights of the outgoing Nexon EV with only the EV badges finished in blue.

 

Also read: 2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: More Charged Up Now!
 

 

The interior too gets the same overall design as the standard Nexon facelift though with some model-specific touches such as the lighter white and grey upholstery on select variants as well as the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen on top variants. The EV also gets the full-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster with selectable dial views and embedded maps.

EV gets different upholstery colours and larger 12.3-inch touchscreen in top variants.

 

On the feature front, the Nexon EV packs in tech such as auto headlamps and wipers, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, connected car tech with over-the-air updates, Alexa and Google voice assistant integration, wireless smartphone integration, air purifier, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, JBL sound system with subwoofer and more. Here too you get 6 airbags, ABS, ESC and traction control as standard.

 

The new Nexon also supports vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging with higher variants capable to acting as mobile power banks to operate select appliances or charge another EV.

The Nexon EV gets new second-gen electric motors as well as minor improvements to claimed range.

 

On the powertrain front, the Nexon EV continues to be offered with two battery pack sizes though it gets new second-gen electric motors. Tata has also replaced the Prime and Max nomenclatures with the battery packs now simply identified as the medium-range (MR) or long-range (LR) variants. The former comes with the 30 kWh battery pack while the latter gets the larger 40.5 kWh unit.

 

Coming to the electric motors, they develop an identical 127 bhp in the medium-range variants and 143 bhp in the long-range variants though torque is now down to 215 Nm. The outgoing model developed 245 Nm in MR (formerly Nexon EV Prime) and 250 Nm in LR (formerly Nexon EV Max) configurations.

 

On the flip side range has improved with the MR offering a claimed 325 km to a full charge and the LR 465 km – up from 312 km and 437 km (all ARAI figures).

 

Coming to rivals, the Nexon EV continues to lack any direct competition with the closest rival being the larger (in size) Mahindra XUV400.

