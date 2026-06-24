Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts His Father a Brand-New Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d Luxury SUV

Despite missing out on a spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal remains in high spirits. The young opener, who scored a magnificent century in an ODI against Afghanistan last Saturday, decided to make Father's Day memorable by presenting a special gift. Jaiswal arrived in Mumbai on Sunday morning and surprised his parents by gifting them a luxury car; he handed over the keys of a brand-new Sodalite Blue Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d to his father.



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The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d features sporty AMG Line styling, highlighted by 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and a powered tailgate. The SUV boasts a luxurious cabin equipped with features such as dual 12.3-inch digital displays, the MBUX infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, wireless charging and a Burmester premium sound system. Additionally, it comes with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking assist and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Altogether, the GLE 300d is an excellent luxury SUV that strikes a fine balance between comfort, practicality and everyday usability.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d is powered by a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid turbo-diesel engine that produces 265 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an integrated starter-generator (ISG), which provides an additional boost of up to 20 bhp and 220 Nm of torque during hard acceleration. Power is delivered to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission and the brand's 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. According to Mercedes-Benz, the GLE 300d can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and has a top speed of 230 km/h.

The SUV bears the registration number 6467, a subtle nod to his India jersey number, 64. This latest addition joins Yashasvi Jaiswal's growing car collection, which already includes a Toyota Innova and an MG SUV, all parked at his residence in Mumbai's BKC area. The purchase not only reflects Jaiswal's remarkable rise in Indian cricket but also highlights his deep affection and gratitude towards his family, who have been an integral part of his journey.