2020 Volkswagen Nivus Coupe-SUV Launched In Brazil

The 2020 Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV has been launched in the Brazilian market at a starting price of R $ 85,890, which is approximately Rs. 12 lakh. It comes in two variants - Comfortline 200 TSI and Highline 200 TSI.

With the new Nivus Coupe SUV, Volkswagen entered a new segment in the Brazilian market

  • VW Nivus is offered in two variants Comfortline 200 TSI & Highline 200
  • Volkswagen Nivus can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 10 seconds
  • The claimed top-speed of the Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV is 189 kmph

Volkswagen has officially launched the highly-awaited Nivus Coupe SUV in the Brazilian market. The Coupe SUV gets a starting price of R $ 85,890, which is approximately ₹ 12 lakh. The carmaker offers the new Nivus in two variants - Comfortline 200 TSI and Highline 200 TSI. The Highline variant costs R $ 98,290 that is around Rs 13.8 lakh. The Nivus Coupe SUV is positioned between Polo and T-Cross in the Brazilian market. Additionally, the company has also introduced the Launching Edition of the Nivus. It comes with a blackened roof as also ORVMs, 17-inch dark alloys and two colour options - Sunset Red and Moonstone Gray.

Also Read: Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV Revealed For Brazil

1,200 units of Volkswagen Nivus were sold out during the pre-sale phase in Brazil

The newly launched Nivus Coupe SUV is based on the company's MQB A0 platform. It features a bold grille up front sporting restyled LED headlamps, integrated DRLs and a new vertically-stacked fog lamps. The visual appearance of the car is highlighted by the blacked-out grille and bumper giving a rugged look. It also gets nice glossy black finish surrounding the LED taillights giving a sporty look to the SUV. The top-end model gets 17-inch wheels. Dimension-wise, it comes with a length of 4,266mm, width of 1,757mm and height of 1,493mm, while the wheelbase stands at 2,566mm. The new VW Nivus is offered in six exterior colour options - Moonstone Gray, Sirius Silver, Crystal White, Ninja Black, Platinum Gray and Sunset Red.

The newly launched Volkswagen Nivus gets two 10.1-inch screens for the Virtual cockpit and the infotainment system

On the inside, the Volkswagen Nivus gets a new 10-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, offering 10 GB of internal memory and dedicated applications from VW partners. It is also doubles-up as a reverse camera. It is loaded 10.25-inch digital instrument console, six airbags, traction and stability controls, adaptive cruise control, automatic AC, autonomous braking, all-disc brakes, fatigue detector, LED fog lamps with curved functions, Beats premium sound system with subwoofer, and more.

The Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 10 seconds

Mechanically, Volkswagen's newly launched Coupe SUV comes powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The mill is capable of generating maximum power of 128bhp against the peak torque of 200Nm. The engine comes mated with a six-speed torque converter automatic, transmitting power to the front wheels. The company claims that the Nivus can sprint from 0-100kmph in 10 just seconds before hitting the top speed of 189kmph.

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 All-Electric Crossover Spotted Testing

The Volkswagen 2020 Nivus is offered in two variants – Comfortline 200 TSI and Highline 200 TSI

As far as the Indian market is concerned, the German carmaker will be launching Taigun-based SUV in the country by next year. It will share VW's group's MQB A0 platform which also underpins the new Nivus, Polo and the T-Cross in the global markets.

