2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 5.73 Lakh

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift has been launched in India with cosmetic enhancements, safety and feature upgrades, as well as a new petrol engine under the bonnet.

Sameer Contractor
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift gets both manual and AMT versions expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift gets cosmetic upgrades
  • The Swift facelift gets the new 1.2-litre Dual VVT engine with 88 bhp
  • The Swift facelift packs more features including new safety aids as well

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2021 Swift facelift in the country with prices starting at ₹ 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The popular hatchback gets a mid-life update with a number of enhancements, both cosmetic and on the safety and feature front. Visual upgrades include a new grille that gets silver-finish on the grille mesh along with a chunky chrome accent in the centre. The model also gets new dual-tone exteriors with a contrast roof. The exterior changes are more of a nip and tuck to lend a fresh look while retaining most of the elements from the older model.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift Surpasses 23 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

8emmtq9s

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift now comes with dual-tone colour options

Speaking on the launch of the new Swift, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing & Sales - Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium
hatchback segment in India. Swift with its sporty performance, upright stance and unmistakable road presence emphasizes individuality that stands out from the crowd. This 'coming of the age' car was designed keeping in mind the evolved preferences of the modern-day customer. Over the years, Swift has earned the warmth of nearly 2.4 million customers. The new Swift takes this legacy a notch higher with a new powerful K-series engine, sportier dual-tone exterior, best-in-class fuel efficiency and enhanced safety features. We thank our customers for their unwavering support throughout and are confident that the new Swift will also win the appreciation of our customers."

o87e2m3s

The Swift facelift gets a new coloured TFT MID unit along with an updated infotainment system with SmartPlay Studio

There is a new powertrain as well with the older 1.2-litre K-Series motor replaced with the new-generation 1.2-litre Dual Jet VVT petrol engine that is also seen on the Baleno hatchback. The new engine also comes with increased power output, up from 82 bhp to 88 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4200 rpm. The new engine gets Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology for enhanced efficiency, while it also gets Dual VVT and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system that help achieve lower emissions. As a result, the new Swift is now more fuel-efficient and claims an ARAI certified 23.20 kmpl on the manual and 23.76 kmpl on the AMT version.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO

6igvaaco

The Swift now gets ESP and Hill Hold on the AMT variants, there's Idle Start Stop added too

With respect to features, the new Swift facelift comes with cruise control, key synchronised auto foldable ORVMs, revised twin-pod instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID coloured TFT display. There's a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Studio that offers better usability with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, the model now comes with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill-Hold on the AMT versions, bigger brakes at the front and rear, as well as revised steering with a better return-ability mechanism. Other features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiters, seatbelt reminder for the front seats, ISOFIX anchors, reverse parking sensors with camera and more.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets three new dual-tone colours - Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White roof.

Research on New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.49 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,3969% / 5 yrs
Compact Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , AMT
22 - 28.4 Kmpl
View Specification & Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Check On-Road Price
  • Frontview
    Frontview
  • Front Grille
    Front Grille
  • Headlight
    Headlight
  • Tail Light
    Tail Light
  • Alloy Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
  • Infotainment System
    Infotainment System
  • Automatic Transmission
    Automatic Transmission
  • Sideview Seating
    Sideview Seating
  • Steering Mounted Audio
    Steering Mounted Audio
