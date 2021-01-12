New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the updated Swift in India, and ahead of its arrival a test mule of the facelifted car has been spotted in the country. The car gets a revised face, featuring a new radiator grille design, and optional two-tone body colour treatment with a black roof.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
eye
0  Views
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift has been spotted in India for the first time expand View Photos
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift has been spotted in India for the first time

Highlights

  • The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift will come with new cosmetic updates
  • The Swift facelift will get dual-tone treatment and a new grille
  • The new Swift facelift is expected to be launched later this year

The upcoming 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift has been spotted in India for the first time and we get to see the car with barely any camouflage. The updated model was officially unveiled in Japan, back in May 2020, and later in October 2020, the car went on sale in the UK. Now, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the updated Swift in India. While there is no official announcement regarding the car's launch date, we would expect it to go on sale in India by mid-2021.

Also Read: 2020 Suzuki Swift Facelift Revealed; Launched In Japan

tllnqtn8

The facelift 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with optional two-tone body colour treatment with a black roof

Visually, the facelift 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with a revised face, featuring a new radiator grille design, and optional two-tone body colour treatment with a black roof. Now, while we can see the new dual-tone black roof on this test mule, the grille has been covered, so at the moment, we won't be able to talk about the new design. Having said that, based on the global-spec car, the Swift is likely to get a diamond-stud-pattern mesh grille. The car in the photos continues to feature the same precision cut dual-tone alloy wheels, and the rest of the exterior elements too look unchanged.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK

Newsbeep
be91h7

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift will also get a revised face, featuring a new radiator grille design

We do not get to see the cabin of the updated Swift in these photos, however, based on the global spec car, we do not expect to see any major changes. It will come with a similar all-black interior with a flat-bottom steering wheel and SmartPlay Studio 2.0 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features will include automatic climate control, rear parking camera with sensors, ABS with EBD and dual airbags.

jnnjj8u8

The Swift facelift in the photos continues to feature the same precision cut dual-tone alloy wheels

Under the hood, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift is expected to get the 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine which is currently offered on the Dzire facelift. The engine is capable of developing 89 bhp and 113 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT unit. There will be no diesel engine on offer.

0 Comments

Source: Motorbeam

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10, Harith Noah Holds Steady At 29th In Stage 8
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10, Harith Noah Holds Steady At 29th In Stage 8
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Finishes In Top 10, Harith Noah Progresses To P25 In Stage 7
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Finishes In Top 10, Harith Noah Progresses To P25 In Stage 7
Upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spotted Testing With New Features
Upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spotted Testing With New Features
TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal White Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63,497
TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal White Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63,497
Toyota Land Cruiser Electric Sweats It Out In A Mine
Toyota Land Cruiser Electric Sweats It Out In A Mine
Honda Grazia 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,159
Honda Grazia 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,159
Tata Motors Launches Intra Compact Truck In Nepal
Tata Motors Launches Intra Compact Truck In Nepal
Aprilia SXR 160 Deliveries Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Deliveries Begin In India
Volkswagen Finance Acquires Majority Stake In KUWY Technology
Volkswagen Finance Acquires Majority Stake In KUWY Technology
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Deliveries Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Deliveries Begin In India
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
10,7749% / 5 yrs
Compact Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , AMT
22 - 28.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Swift Sales | New Tech To Replace Tolls | Tata-Marcopolo
02:59
Maruti Suzuki Swift Sales | New Tech To Replace Tolls | Tata-Marcopolo
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Dec-20 06:10 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Swift, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Bentley Continental GT
02:42
Maruti Suzuki Swift, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Bentley Continental GT
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-18 07:03 PM IST
Hyundai Santro, Tata Harrier, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tigor
03:28
Hyundai Santro, Tata Harrier, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tigor
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Oct-18 08:20 PM IST
Mahindra Marazzo Waiting, Swift Limited Edition, Harley Used Bikes, RE 350
02:55
Mahindra Marazzo Waiting, Swift Limited Edition, Harley Used Bikes, RE 350
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Sep-18 07:42 PM IST
Maruti Swift AGS, 2018 Nissan Micra, Force India's New Owner, ISI Helmets
03:35
Maruti Swift AGS, 2018 Nissan Micra, Force India's New Owner, ISI Helmets
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Aug-18 09:20 PM IST
Tata Tigor Buzz, Maruti Swift Sales, Ducati Multistrada 1260, Honda Goldwing
03:12
Tata Tigor Buzz, Maruti Swift Sales, Ducati Multistrada 1260, Honda Goldwing
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Jun-18 09:33 PM IST
Maruti Swift & Baleno Recalled, Honda Dio Deluxe, Nissan Terrano Sport Edition
02:38
Maruti Swift & Baleno Recalled, Honda Dio Deluxe, Nissan Terrano Sport Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-May-18 07:51 PM IST
Auto Expo 2018: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched
03:01
Auto Expo 2018: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Feb-18 04:10 PM IST
3rd Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Review
12:44
3rd Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Jan-18 10:32 AM IST
Frontview
Frontview
Front Grille
Front Grille
Headlight
Headlight
Tail Light
Tail Light
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Automatic Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Sideview Seating
Sideview Seating
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Gib 300x600
x
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities