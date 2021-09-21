2021 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition Range Launched In India

Yamaha Motor India has launched a range of new products in the country today, including the new R15 V4.0 and the all-new Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter. However, in addition to those, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has also introduced its new 2021 range of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models in India. This time around, the model range includes - the new Yamaha R15, MT-15, and the new Aerox 155, along with the Yamaha FZ25 and the new RayZR 125 Fi. All these models will be available in limited numbers, and prospective buyers can book them online, on Yamaha's India website.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition includes - the R15M, MT-15, and the new Aerox 155, along with the Yamaha FZ25 and the new RayZR 125 Fi

In terms of pricing, the flagship bike - R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition will cost you Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Next, we have the MT-15 and the Aerox 155, which are priced at Rs. 1.49 lakh and Rs. 1.31 lakh, respectively (both ex-showroom, Delhi). As for the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition FZ25 and the RayZR, they are priced at Rs. 1.37 lakh and Rs. 81,330, respectively (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models come in a new black colour with Monster Energy and MotoGP livery, while select models even get a golden logo

Now visually speaking, the most noticeable update made to these models is the new black colour with Monster Energy and MotoGP livery. In addition to that, the limited edition Yamaha R15, Aerox 155 and the MT-15 also come with a special Yamaha Golden Logo, which makes them all the more exclusive. In terms of features, the models remain identical to their regular counterparts.

Mechanically, and in terms of features, the models remain identical to their regular counterparts

Mechanically too there will be no change whatsoever. The Yamaha R15M comes with a 155 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Aerox too gets a 155 cc engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) but it's mated to a CVT transmission and makes 14.7 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. The MT-15, on the other hand, gets the previous 155 cc engine that is tuned to make 18.5 bhp and 13.9 Nm of torque, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The FZ25 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition is powered by a 249 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that is tuned to make about 20.5 bhp and 20.1 Nm of peak torque. it comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The RayZR, on the other hand, gets a 125 cc Hybrid Power Assist, fuel-injected, air-cooled Blue Core engine that develops 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque, while mated to a CVT transmission.