2021 Renault Triber: All You Need To Know

The Renault Triber has been a volume garner for the French carmaker in India and was a runaway success when it went on sale in 2019. In a bid to keep up with the sales momentum, Renault has updated the Triber range and has launched the 2021 Renault Triber with prices starting at ₹ 5.30 lakh for the RXE variant and going all the way up to ₹ 7.65 lakh for the range-topping RZX AMT trim. The company says that the new Renault Triber looks even more attractive and offers more value. Here's everything you need to know about the new Renault Triber.

Also Read: 2021 Renault Triber Launched In India

Renault India has sold over 75,000 units of the Triber. The 2021 Renault Triber will be offered in four trims- RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ variants. While the base RXE trim is offered only with manual transmission, latter three are being sold with both manual and automatic options. The Renault Triber gets updated interiors. The 2021 Renault Triber now gets steering wheel mounted audio and phone controls and driver seat height adjust on the inside. It also gets dual-tone exteriors across all colour options and LED turn indicators on wing mirrors. The Renault Triber Range also sees addition of a new body colour - Cedar Brown. The Renault Triber offers 625-litres of boot space when third-row seats are detached, offering the largest boot capacity in its segment, in five-seater configuration. Tall stance, removable third row and a foldable seats, the Renault Triber's cabin can be configurated to carry the load in any way you like. Top-end variants of the Renault Triber get four airbags and it is also equipped with features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and climate control among others. The Renault Triber MPV comes with a single powertrain option which is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit. The motor is tuned to churn out 70 bhp of max output and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional five-speed AMT transmission.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.