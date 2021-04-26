carandbike logo
search

2021 Renault Triber Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 5.30 Lakh

The 2021 Renault Triber will be offered in four trims- RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ variants and sees the addition of a new dual-tone body colour along with some new features.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Renault Triber range sees the addition of a new body option. expand View Photos
The Renault Triber range sees the addition of a new body option.

Highlights

  • The Renault Triber range sees the addition of a new body option.
  • It also gets some new features.
  • Mechanically, it remains unchanged.

The Renault Triber is one of the highest selling models in the French carmaker's range in India. The company has sold over 75,000 units in the country and is planning to keep up with the numbers with a new model year update. So Renault has launched the 2021 Renault Triber with prices starting at ₹ 5.30 lakh for the RXE variant and going all the way up to ₹ 7.65 lakh for the range-topping RZX AMT trim. The 2021 Renault Triber will be offered in four trims- RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ variants and while the base RXE trims is offered only with manual transmission, latter three are being sold with both manual and automatic options. However, prices of the new Renault Triber hasn't increased and they remain similar to the outgoing model.

Variants Renault Triber MT Renault Triber AMT
Renault Triber RXE ₹ 5.30 lakh NA
Renault Triber RXL ₹ 5.99 lakh ₹ 6.50 lakh
Renault Triber RXT ₹ 6.55 lakh ₹ 7.05 lakh
Renault Triber RXZ ₹ 7.15 lakh ₹ 7.65 lakh

Also Read: Here's How Lego Inspired Renault's E-Tech Powertrains

i7dlqkus

The Renault Triber also gets new features.

The company says that the all-new Renault Triber has become more flexible and more attractive with new look and features. It now gets steering wheel mounted audio and phone controls, driver seat height adjust, dual-tone exteriors across all colour options, LED turn indicators on wing mirrors, and also sees the addition of a new body colour - Cedar Brown. One of the key strengths of the Renault Triber has been its practicality with the best level seating space in all rows, courtesy third-row seating that can be flip-folded or even detached to make for more boot space. The Renault Triber offers 625-litres of boot space when third-row seats are detached, offering the largest boot capacity in its segment, in five-seater configuration.

Also Read: Renault Offers Benefits Of Up To Over ₹ 1 Lakh In April 2021

417phfbg

It gets flip foldable and detachable seats at the rear.

0 Comments

Top-end variants of the Renault Triber are also equipped with four-airbags and it is also equipped with features like an 8.0-inch and climate control system among others. The Renault Triber MPV comes with a single powertrain option which is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional five-speed AMT transmission. The motor is tuned to churn out 70 bhp of max output and 96 Nm of peak torque.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Renault Triber

Renault Triber

Renault Triber

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.3 - 7.82 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,0029% / 5 yrs
Compact MPV
Petrol
Manual , AMT
18 - 20 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
  • Renault Triber Drl Revised
    Renault Triber Drl Revised
  • Renault Triber Eagle Tail Lamps
    Renault Triber Eagle Tail Lamps
  • Renault Triber Front Bumper
    Renault Triber Front Bumper
  • Renault Triber Zoom Alloy Wheels
    Renault Triber Zoom Alloy Wheels
  • Renault Triber Zoom Roof Rail
    Renault Triber Zoom Roof Rail
  • Triber Headlight Shot
    Triber Headlight Shot
  • Renault Triber Cluster Revised
    Renault Triber Cluster Revised
  • Renault Triber Focus Start And Stop Recadrage Tilt Cam 5e
    Renault Triber Focus Start And Stop Recadrage Tilt Cam 5e
  • Renault Triber Infotainment Revised
    Renault Triber Infotainment Revised
  • Renault Triber Interior Revised
    Renault Triber Interior Revised
  • Renault Triber Keylesscadrage
    Renault Triber Keylesscadrage
  • Triber Top Cut Shot Car With All Seats
    Triber Top Cut Shot Car With All Seats
  • Triber Top Cut Shot Car With Ball Mat Ice Box 2 Big Ruck Sacks
    Triber Top Cut Shot Car With Ball Mat Ice Box 2 Big Ruck Sacks
x
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar Dies
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar Dies
Auto Shanghai 2021: Maserati Unveils Ghibli And Levante F-Tributo Edition
Auto Shanghai 2021: Maserati Unveils Ghibli And Levante F-Tributo Edition
Hyundai Alcazar Launch Deferred Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis
Hyundai Alcazar Launch Deferred Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis
Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.40 Lakh
Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.40 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities