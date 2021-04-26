The Renault Triber is one of the highest selling models in the French carmaker's range in India. The company has sold over 75,000 units in the country and is planning to keep up with the numbers with a new model year update. So Renault has launched the 2021 Renault Triber with prices starting at ₹ 5.30 lakh for the RXE variant and going all the way up to ₹ 7.65 lakh for the range-topping RZX AMT trim. The 2021 Renault Triber will be offered in four trims- RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ variants and while the base RXE trims is offered only with manual transmission, latter three are being sold with both manual and automatic options. However, prices of the new Renault Triber hasn't increased and they remain similar to the outgoing model.

Variants Renault Triber MT Renault Triber AMT Renault Triber RXE ₹ 5.30 lakh NA Renault Triber RXL ₹ 5.99 lakh ₹ 6.50 lakh Renault Triber RXT ₹ 6.55 lakh ₹ 7.05 lakh Renault Triber RXZ ₹ 7.15 lakh ₹ 7.65 lakh

The Renault Triber also gets new features.

The company says that the all-new Renault Triber has become more flexible and more attractive with new look and features. It now gets steering wheel mounted audio and phone controls, driver seat height adjust, dual-tone exteriors across all colour options, LED turn indicators on wing mirrors, and also sees the addition of a new body colour - Cedar Brown. One of the key strengths of the Renault Triber has been its practicality with the best level seating space in all rows, courtesy third-row seating that can be flip-folded or even detached to make for more boot space. The Renault Triber offers 625-litres of boot space when third-row seats are detached, offering the largest boot capacity in its segment, in five-seater configuration.

It gets flip foldable and detachable seats at the rear.

Top-end variants of the Renault Triber are also equipped with four-airbags and it is also equipped with features like an 8.0-inch and climate control system among others. The Renault Triber MPV comes with a single powertrain option which is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional five-speed AMT transmission. The motor is tuned to churn out 70 bhp of max output and 96 Nm of peak torque.

