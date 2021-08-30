2021 TVS Apache RR 310 Built To Order: All You Need To Know

TVS Motor Company has managed to push the envelope once again when it comes to offering something dedicated for enthusiasts. The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 isn't just another annual upgrade, it now comes closer than ever to getting your track bike right from the factory. Apart from the subtle changes for MY2021, the company has introduced its new Built To Order (BTO) platform that takes the personalisation program on the bike to a whole new level. With additions including a fully adjustable suspension, race kit and even new race replica graphics, there's plenty to talk about on the new Apache RR 310.

Also Read: 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched In India

Fully-adjustable KYB front USD forks are now available as part of the Dynamic kit, the rear monoshock is adjustble too

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 Performance Kits

TVS has bridged the gap further between the street-legal and the track-spec Apache RR 310. With the 2021 edition, there are two new performance kits on offer - Dynamic and Race.

The Dynamic Kit brings a fully adjustable suspension set-up to the motorcycle at the front and rear. The includes KYB front forks that get a 20-step compression and rebound damping, as well as 15 mm of preload adjustment. The rear monoshock also gets a 20-step rebound damping and a 10-step preload adjuster. For those looking at just the right setting from the suspension, there's plenty to choose from on that track day. The Dynamic kit also adds a brass-coated chain that is rust-resistant and offers more durability. TVS has added a new Wave key that gets an integrated in-hand adjuster to change the damping settings.

The bike gets knurled footrests, which have been moved up by 30 mm for a better lean angle

With the Race Kit, the new TVS Apache RR 310 can be further honed to give you the optimum riding position on a race track. The kit includes a new clip-on handlebar that is placed 8-degrees lower than before and has been moved towards the rider by 5 degrees. There's also the knurled footrests, which have been moved up by 30 mm. TVS says this results in a 4.5-degree increase in the lean angle on the motorcycle.

New Exhaust Muffler

The bike maker has also reworked the exhaust muffler geometry configured to enable higher banking. There are new internal components as well for a racier exhaust note, while the company says, there's a tad bit of improvement in the refinement levels. The new muffler is offered as a standard upgrade on the motorcycle.

The console has been updated and now comes with a Digi locker, Overspeed Indicator, rev limiter and a day trip meter

New Instrument Cluster

TVS updated the Apache RR 310 with a 5.5-inch TFT screen for the instrument console in 2020. This unit now packs more information than before. Most notably, it gets a Digi locker which allows you to store your digital copies of your documents like bike papers, RC card, driver's licence and the likes. It already comes with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, which makes it easier to transfer the documents from the app to the bike. There's also the new rev limiter indicator, along with a day trip meter and overspeeding indicator.

The TVS Race Replica graphics in the white, red and blue colours can be personalised by customers

Visual Changes

The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 looks identical to the existing model but the Built To Order platform brings customisation options. This includes the new TVS Racing livery on the 'Race Replica.' You can get the red, blue and white colours as seen in the image. The bikemaker is also offering the option to add a personalised race number as part of the customisation programme. Customers can also opt for red alloy wheels instead of the standard black ones for a small premium.

The engine and power output remains the same, while the Dynamic kit adds the new brass-coated chain for better durability

Powertrain

Here's where things remain the same but the new equipment will give you more opportunities to maximise its potential. Power continues to come from the 313 cc engine that develops 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and gets a race-tuned slipper clutch. It also gets ride-by-wire with four riding modes - Urban, Track, Sport and Rain. There's also the Glide Through Traffic Plus technology. The Michelin Road 5 tyres have also been retained with the latest update. Do note the base Apache RR 310 does not get the adjustable suspension, and that will have to be purchased over and above the stock model as part of the Dynamic Kit.

The base TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with the performance kits available over and above the base price

Prices & Availability

The new TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For this price, you get all the basic upgrades including the revised console and new exhaust. However, the Dynamic Kit is offered an extra price of Rs. 12,000, while the Race Kit will cost an extra Rs. 5,000. Furthermore, the Race Replica graphics will cost an additional Rs. 4,500, while the red alloy wheels are available for a premium of Rs. 1,500.

The TVS Apache RR 310 with the performance kits will be made in limited numbers. The manufacturer says it will produce 100 units per month under the Built To Order programme. However, the company will be accepting orders of up to 150 units in September and October this year, anticipating more demand during the festive season.

The great part is that a lot of these accessories can also be retrofitted to the first-gen Apache RR 310s from 2017. Customers can purchase the race handlebar, footrest, and footpegs, separately. Customers that have the BS6 compliant bikes, can upgrade the instrument cluster and software to incorporate the new changes. Bookings for the new Apache RR 310 are open online.